Video Shows Panting Railway Employees Pushing Tower Wagon After It Breaks Down On Its Way To UP’s Bijnor

A video has emerged on social media showing a few men pushing a tower wagon, reportedly broken down, to the nearest railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor. Reports claim that the men seen in the video were railways employees. However, there was no official confirmation on this from the railways authorities.

Even though the video is yet to be verified, it is being claimed that it was from near Nagina railway gate near Bijnor railway station.

As per reports, a tower wagon coming from Chandpur to Bijnor suddenly broke down on the railway track. Railway employees were informed about this, who together pushed the tower wagon from Nagina railway gate to Bijnor station.

A man, reportedly, captured the moment on his while waiting at the railway crossing. The video of the incident is now going viral.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened. Earlier in March this year, a similar video had gone viral from Amethi district of UP. There, the DPC train meant for railway officials had broken down in the middle of the tracks. It was claimed that the employees pushed the train from the main line to the loop line.

Bahraich: 11 year old boy allegedly attacked by wolf

Meanwhile, in a separate story, an 11-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by a wolf in Mohan Pipri village of Bahraich in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to the family, at about 2 am in the morning while the family were asleep on the roof of their home a wolf attacked Mohammad Umar's son Imran Ali.

Speaking about the attack the boy's father Mohmmad Umar said, "We were asleep on the roof when the wolf came and pounced on my son. He screamed for help and people gathered." "My son was severely wounded in the attack and admitted to a hospital, "Umar added.

Mohammad Umar says that the wolf menace is continuing in the village for the past several days.

"Earlier also many people have become the targets of wolf in the village. The administration is trying its level best to catch the man-eater but has not been successful in its mission," Mohammad Umar said.

"People are afraid to venture out in the night in the village. We are assisting the local administration in taming the wild animal and cage it," he added.

The villagers claim the wolf has been escaping the forest authorities and hope that it gets captured soon.

"Although the administration is trying its level best to put the wolf under cage, it is escaping every time. We wish it is caught as soon as possible," Mohammad Umar said.