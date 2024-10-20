Video Shows Moment When Blast Took Place Outside CRPF School In Delhi’s Rohini

@journalistspsc

A video has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when a blast took place outside the Central Reserve Police Force school in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday. As per reports, several shops and structures were damaged near the explosion site, however, fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident.

दिल्ली के रोहिणी में कुछ इस तरह हुआ था ब्लास्ट.



दिल्ली पुलिस ने एक्सप्लोसिव एक्ट के तहत FIR दर्ज की है, फिलहाल मौके पर स्पेशल सेल, NIA, CRPF, FSL और NSG की टीमें मौजूद हैं और जांच कर रही हैं।



पूरे इलाके की घेराबंदी करके मैपिंग की जा रही है.#Delhi pic.twitter.com/DqxdSf1Ez5 — Shivam Pratap Singh (@journalistspsc) October 20, 2024

Other videos from the site showed plumes of smoke rising near the school in the Prashant Vihar area. A loud explosion can also be heard in some videos.

दिल्ली रोहिणी के प्रशांत विहार इलाके में धमाके की आवाज सुनाई दी



स्कूल की दीवार पर धमाके की आवाज सुनाई दी, धमाके के बाद धुआं का गुबार देखा जा सकता है



दिल्ली पुलिस ने FSL टीम को मौके पर बुलाया है वो जांच के बाद क्लियर करेंगे कि पूरा मामला क्या है



धमाका इतना ज़ोरदार था कि करीब 30… pic.twitter.com/wYyTdAxwiH — Amit Pandey (@amitpandaynews) October 20, 2024

An FIR has been registered under section 3 of the Explosive Act and Section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property.

NIA, NSG teams join probe

Meanwhile, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and personnel from the National Disaster Relief Force on Sunday arrived at the explosion site.

National Security Guard (NSG) commandoes were also present at the site to assist in a probe by Delhi Police. A forensic team has examined the site and collected samples.

According to the Delhi police, no conclusive statement has been made yet on what caused the blast near the school and authorities, including the Special Cell, are investigating.

Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi stated that a loud explosion was reported this morning from the area in Prashant Vihar.

"The police team quickly reached the spot, where they detected a foul smell and found broken window panes and glass within the school premises. Senior officers, along with experts from the Forensic Department, Crime Team, and Special Cell, are conducting the investigation," Tyagi said.

The police official said, "The cause is being ascertained... It will not be right to give a conclusive statement till the investigation is completed."

Crude bomb could have been used for the explosion

The material used in the blast resembles a crude bomb, but the details will be clear after full reports are received, sources at the Forensic Science Laboratory told news agency ANI.

A final clarity will come from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, sources further told ANI. No injuries were reported, but the glass windows of nearby shops were found shattered and a parked car were damaged, police confirmed. The area has been cordoned off.

In an earlier official statement, the Delhi Police said, "Today at 07:47 AM, a PCR call was received in which the caller informed that a blast with lots of noise took place near the CRPF school in Sector 14, Rohini. The SHO and staff reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glass of nearby shops and a car parked near the shop were also found to be damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured."

Delhi has been placed on high alert, and police have heightened security in markets ahead of Diwali.

CM Atishi blames BJP for law and order situation

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Atishi has blamed the centre-ruled BJP for the law and order situation in the national capital.

She stated that while the BJP is responsible for maintaining law and order, its track record suggests otherwise.

"The responsibility of law and order in Delhi lies with the BJP's central government. But the BJP, leaving this work, spends all its time in obstructing the work of the elected government of Delhi. This is the reason why the situation in Delhi today is like the Mumbai underworld era of the 1990s," Atishi said in a post on X.

रोहिणी स्थित एक स्कूल के बाहर Bomb Blast की घटना दिल्ली की चरमराती सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की पोल खोल रही है।



दिल्ली में लॉ एंड ऑर्डर की जिम्मेदारी भाजपा की केंद्र सरकार के पास है। लेकिन भाजपा अपना ये काम छोड़कर सारा समय दिल्ली की चुनी हुई सरकार के कामों को रोकने में लगाती है।



यही… — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) October 20, 2024

"Bullets are being fired openly in the city, gangsters are extorting money and the morale of criminals is high. BJP has neither the intention to work nor the capability. If by mistake the people of Delhi give them the responsibility of the Delhi government, they will make the condition of schools, hospitals, electricity and water the same as the condition of law and order in Delhi today," she said.