VIDEO: Security Guards Brutally Beat Residents With Sticks After Dispute Over Unpaid Dues In Ghaziabad

Security Guards Brutally Beat Residents With Sticks After Dispute Over Unpaid Dues In Ghaziabad |

Ghaziabad: In recent times, several incidents of security guards assaulting residents in housing societies have surfaced. There have been cases where guards have brutally beaten residents over minor disputes, with videos of these incidents circulating on the internet. Another such incident has recently emerged from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where a family was attacked by security guards. The incident of assault was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, security guards can be seen beating the residents with sticks, as well as kicking and punching them. The incident took place at Sushant Ansal Society in Crossing Republic in Ghaziabad. There are reports that the incident occurred on Friday (October 18) when the family was attempting to leave the society without paying several months of maintenance dues.

The guards stopped them as the family tried to leave with their belongings packed in a truck. Allegedly, the guards confronted them, demanding they settle the outstanding dues before leaving. They stopped the family’s car and the truck carrying their household items. A woman can also be seen in the video confronting the guards. Additionally, the video shows the guards assaulting several male family members with sticks, slaps and kicks. The woman can also be seen in the video attacking the guards with huge stick.

The confrontation escalated following a heated argument between the residents and the guards, after which eight to ten guards armed with sticks attacked the family, beating them brutally. The video has since gone viral on social media, prompting a response from the police. There are no reports of any arrest in connection with the matter.

The police reacted to the viral video and said, "In connection with the above case, the Crossing Republic Police Station has conducted a medical examination of both parties. Further legal proceedings are underway."

The instances of security guards engaging in physical assaults should be stopped and strict action should be taken against such guards who are found guilty of assaulting the residents and other people. Many incidents have come to the fore from housing societies in Noida and Ghaziabad where security guards have brutally thrashed the residents and other members of the societies. There are also cases where the residents also assault these security guards.