Video: 'Scary' Statue Of Mahatma Gandhi Made From Scrap Installed At Selfie Point In Meerut; Authorities Remove It After Facing Criticism

Meerut: Meerut Municipal Corporation on the occassion of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 came up with a unique idea of celebrating the birth anniversary of the Mahatma. The Meerut Municipal Corporation installed a statue of Mahatma Gandhi which was made from scrap and installed the statue at the I Love Meerut selfie point at the Commissionerate Square. The idea of making a statue out of scrap was brilliant but the execution was not that brilliant as the statue turned out to be horrific and scary. The face of Mahatma Gandhi was ruined and the statue looked scary.

The Meerut Municipal Corporation faced ire

The Meerut Municipal Corporation faced ire from the people for installing such a scary statue of the Father of the Nation. Acting on the criticism, the Meerut Municipal Corporation removed the statue from the selfie point. The statue was deemed as an insult to Mahatma Gandhi as it was not made properly and the face of the statue was looking scary. People were not willing to take selfies on the selfie point along with the statue as it was looking scary in the photos.

The statue was installed on October 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government for introducing the idea of beautification of the city by using the scrap during his Mann Ki Baat episode. However, the Municipal Corporation of the city faced criticism after installing the statue of Mahatma Gandhi which was looking scary. The statue was installed on October 2 and was removed by the authorities after facing criticism.

The Statue was made using oil drum and scrap

The statue was made by the artist Dr. Prince Raj of Eco India Innovation Company with an expenditure of Rs one lakh. The Meerut Municipal Corporation approached the artist to make the statue of Mahatma Gandhi from scrap. The Statue was made using oil drum and cutting scrap and auto-rickshaw tyres and nut bolts were used. The statue was prepared in a time span of 15 days and the face of the statue turned out to be ugly and scary. People raised the issue about the statue but the authorities turned a blind eye to it. The authorities swung into action and removed the statue after increasing criticism.