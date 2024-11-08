Video: Ruckus In Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Continues For 3rd Day; BJP MLAs Marshalled Out Of House

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Friday witnessed a ruckus for the third consecutive day as BJP MLAs tried to enter the well of the House.

To stop BJP MLAs from causing disruption, Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered marshals to escort them out of the House.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was present at the time when the marshals were removing the BJP MLAs.

The commotion erupted over a resolution seeking the immediate restoration of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution in their original form.

#WATCH | Srinagar | By orders of the J&K Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, BJP MLAs entering the well of the House marshalled out pic.twitter.com/yHbRS1VEsw — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2024

BJP MLAs are opposing the resolution passed by the House on Wednesday and are demanding its withdrawal.

Yesterday, after a fistfight broke out between ruling and opposition MLAs over a resolution on Article 370 restoration, the House was adjourned until Friday.

The proceedings of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly were disrupted when MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, the brother of Engineer Rashid, displayed a banner about Article 370, prompting objections from BJP MLA Sunil Sharma.

After a brief adjournment, the House reconvened, only to be adjourned again until the next day.

On Wednesday, the UT Assembly passed a resolution calling for a dialogue on the "restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees" to Jammu and Kashmir. The resolution was supported by all parties except the BJP.