 Video: RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Along With Family Members Arrive At Mumbai Airport To Attend The Wedding Of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant
Anant Ambani (29) and Radhika Merchant (29) will get hitched in the Reliance-owned Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex on Friday, July 12.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Guests from around the world are coming to Mumbai to attend the wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani. Many renowned personalities from across the country have already arrived in Mumbai to participate in the wedding.

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and RJD leader Lalu Yadav, along with his family, has also arrived in Mumbai to attend Anant Ambani's wedding.

Lalu Yadav was seen at Mumbai Airport along with his wife Rabri Devi, both sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, and his daughters on Friday.

The guest list

The guest list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in town on Saturday to inaugurate several infrastructure projects by the BMC. Other notable invitees are Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Cabinet Ministers, and the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and other states.

Accommodation arrangements

All the rooms at five-star hotels in BKC and other areas of Mumbai have reportedly been booked for the guests at a rate of ₹1 lakh per night. The main event is being preceded by two grand pre-wedding parties, the first of which took place in Jamnagar, home to Reliance Industries' world’s largest oil refinery.

Anant Ambani (29), son of Mukesh Ambani who has a staggering personal wealth of $115 billion, will marry his long-time love Radhika Merchant (29), the beautiful daughter of Encore Healthcare's chief, Viren Merchant on Friday. Their romance, which started with love at first sight, is evident in all their photos together.

The couple will get hitched in the Reliance-owned Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Over the next three days, guests will experience what is expected to be the most lavish wedding ever held in the country.

