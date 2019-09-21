Video released showing retired Justice assaulting his daughter-in-law

A video has been revealed in the assault case of retired justice Nooty Rama Mohan Rao’s daughter-in-law. The video clearly explains what exactly took place on the night of April 20 that required her to get hospitalised. The video was released by the victim’s family.
The video shows that in the middle of an argument Rao’s son N Vashishta started assaulting M Sindhu Sarma. To stop the fight, Rao and his wife Durga Jayalakshmi intervened while Vashishta is seen punching and slapping his wife Sindhu. Rao is seen pulling her leg and pushing her on the sofa. In all this, Sarma’s daughter see entering into the room and rushing towards her mother. However, she was latter sent out of the room.
As Sarma was hospitalised, she filed a complaint on April 27 at the Hyderabad Police Central Crime Station alleging physical and mental abuse and harassment by her husband and mother-in-law.
According to Sindhu’s family, the Rao’s family after the assault took her to the hospital to cover-up their crime. “After assaulting my daughter on April 20 night which resulted in injuries, they themselves admitted my daughter at Apollo Hospital. She has cuts and abrasions on her back, chest and hands. They tried to portray that my daughter is mentally unsound and inflicted the wounds on her own,’’ told M V Sarma, Sindhu’s father, to Indian Express.
Sindhu’s family, at the time of lodging the case promised to the police to provide CCTV footage for investigation purpose. However, the video came out now after five months. “In spite of sending several notices since April, Sindhu never submitted the video of the alleged assault on her. After she filed the complaint, the couple was called for counselling to see if they could reconcile for the sake of their young children. The talks and negotiations are still on but we did not see any solution and meanwhile, Sindhu’s family has released this video. We will examine it and initiate action,” told DCP Avinash Mohanty of CCS to Indian Express.
