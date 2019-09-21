Video released showing retired Justice assaulting his daughter-in-law

A video has been revealed in the assault case of retired justice Nooty Rama Mohan Rao’s daughter-in-law. The video clearly explains what exactly took place on the night of April 20 that required her to get hospitalised. The video was released by the victim’s family.

The video shows that in the middle of an argument Rao’s son N Vashishta started assaulting M Sindhu Sarma. To stop the fight, Rao and his wife Durga Jayalakshmi intervened while Vashishta is seen punching and slapping his wife Sindhu. Rao is seen pulling her leg and pushing her on the sofa. In all this, Sarma’s daughter see entering into the room and rushing towards her mother. However, she was latter sent out of the room.

As Sarma was hospitalised, she filed a complaint on April 27 at the Hyderabad Police Central Crime Station alleging physical and mental abuse and harassment by her husband and mother-in-law.