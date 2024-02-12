VIDEO: Railway Protection Force ASI Saves Elderly Couple From Perilous Fall At Surat Railway Station

Screengrab

In a dramatic rescue at Surat railway station, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Israr Baig of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) exhibited bravery and quick thinking as he saved the lives of an elderly couple who slipped while trying to board a moving train. The heart-stopping incident occurred on Monday at platform number 3 of the station at about 1:14 am, highlighting the crucial role of railway personnel in ensuring passenger safety.

A routine day at Surat railway station turned into a scene of heroism when ASI Israr Baig of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) sprang into action to rescue an elderly couple from a potentially fatal accident. Rajnish Srivastava, 61, and his wife Shakuntala Devi, 59, residents of Harinagar in Udhana, Surat, found themselves in a perilous situation as they attempted to board the Jaipur-Pune Express.

The incident unfolded during the departure of the train from platform number 3, as the elderly couple, in their haste to catch the train, slipped and fell into the gap between the platform and the coach. Without hesitation, ASI Baig rushed to their aid and managed to pull them to safety, averting what could have been a tragic outcome.

According to sources, the couple's rush was fueled by misinformation about the train's arrival time on the platform, leading them to be late for boarding. However, their misfortune was met with swift intervention from ASI Baig, whose timely response saved them from harm.

Witnesses present at the scene hailed ASI Baig for his heroic act, acknowledging his selfless courage and dedication to duty. The elderly couple expressed profound gratitude towards their rescuer, acknowledging that without his intervention, their lives would have been in jeopardy.

“ASI Israr Baig's exemplary display of valor has not only saved the lives of two passengers but has also bolstered the reputation of the Railway Protection Force. His actions, aptly dubbed as "Operation Jeevan Raksha," exemplify the unwavering commitment of railway personnel to ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers, even at the risk of their own lives” said WR official.