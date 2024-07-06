Video: Rahul Gandhi Draws 'Race & Wedding Horse' Analogy To Tell Karyakartas About Congress’ New Strategy To Defeat BJP In Gujarat

X

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drew a racehorse and wedding horse analogy to explain the party’s new strategy in Gujarat to defeat the BJP. While addressing a party workers' convention in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Rahul said that to make a comeback in the state and defeat the incumbent BJP, racehorses must be sent to races and not weddings.

"One karyakarta told me there is a problem within the Congress party. There are two types of horses: One meant for racing and the other for weddings. The issue is that Congress sometimes sends the racehorse to weddings and the wedding horse to race. He has asked me to stop this. So this is what we are supposed to do now: the horse ready to run will be sent to races, and the horse meant for dancing will be sent to weddings," said Rahul amid cheers from the Congress workers.

Watch the video here:

“A racehorse should run in a race, and a wedding horse should dance at weddings. This is the mistake we kept making in elections.” - Rahul Gandhi



Guess it's time to rethink our strategy and not confuse our candidates!pic.twitter.com/zeDlZmpVRY — زماں (@Delhiite_) July 6, 2024

At the event, he also asserted that Congress will defeat the BJP in Gujarat in the next election the same way it did in Ayodhya in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

"Congress will win Gujarat": Rahul Gandhi

"They (BJP) have challenged us by threatening us and damaging our office. Let me tell you that we are together going to break their government like they damaged our office. Take it in writing that Congress will contest in Gujarat and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP in Gujarat like we did in Ayodhya," Gandhi said.

मैं आपसे कहने आया हूं। इन्होंने हमारे ऑफिस पर हमला किया है, हमें डरना नहीं है।



इन्होंने हमें challenge दिया है। challenge ये है कि हमें मिलकर BJP को गुजरात में हराना है।



अब कांग्रेस पार्टी नरेंद्र मोदी और BJP को गुजरात में हराएगी।



: नेता विपक्ष श्री @RahulGandhi



📍अहमदाबाद,… pic.twitter.com/nUe4pBAnFW — Congress (@INCIndia) July 6, 2024

Congress will win Gujarat, and from the state, it will make a new start, he said.

He was referring to a clash that broke out between members of both Congress and BJP outside the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Congress's state headquarters in Paldi area of Ahmedabad on July 2 after BJP's youth wing members came there to protest against Gandhi's remarks on Hindus.

According to police, both sides engaged in stone-pelting, in which five policemen, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police, were injured.

In his speech, Rahul also targeted PM Modi over the BJP's defeat from the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, where Ayodhya is located.

"People of Ayodhya felt angry when they found that not a single local person was invited for the Ram Mandir's inauguration," he said.

He also claimed that PM Modi wanted to contest from Ayodhya, but his surveyors advised him against doing so saying he will be defeated and his political career will end.