Video: Rafting Guides Brutally Beat Tourists With Paddles After Heated Arguments In Rishikesh’s Brahmapuri

A video going viral on social media on Friday showed a violent clash between rafting guides and tourists at the Brahmapuri rafting point in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh.

In the video, tourists preparing to do rafting are suddenly seen scrambling away from the riverfront as guides start hitting them with paddles.

Watch the video here:

As it stands, what led to this heated altercation is not clear.

Reports suggest that nobody has filed a formal complaint with the local police till now. However, after the incident’s video went viral on social media, police said they would thoroughly investigate the matter and appropriate action would be taken against the accused.

Every year during the beginning of summer holidays, Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh usually witnesses an influx of tourists. Local reports indicate that confrontations between tourists and guides are not uncommon, often arising from disputes over fees and conduct.

In a previous incident at Shivpuri's Ganga Ghat, tourists reportedly attacked guides with footwear.

Meanwhile, the revered Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand has witnessed a massive influx of devotees, with the number surpassing more than 7 lakh till June 6.

According to the District Magistrate of Rudraprayag, a total of 7,10,698 pilgrims have made the journey to the world-famous 11th Jyotirlinga Kedarnath Dham in just 28 days since May 10.

Notably, the Uttarakhand government has made registration mandatory for all pilgrims coming for the Chardham Yatra. The state Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on May 22 issued an advisory for mandatory registration.

With offline registration paused in Haridwar and Rishikesh, now devotees can undergo the Yatra only after online registration.

Travellers have been advised to come to the Yatra only on the scheduled date after registration.

Earlier on June 2, more than 19,000 pilgrims paid obeisance and offered prayers at the revered Shri Kedarnath Dham, bringing the total number of pilgrims who had visited the shrine to over 6,00,000, according to the Uttarakhand government.