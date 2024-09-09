 Video: Protesting Students Remove India's Flag Atop Raj Bhavan In Manipur’s Thoubal Amid Demand For Action Against Those Behind Drone Attacks
Protesting students in Manipur’s Thoubal stormed the Raj Bhawan and replaced the Indian flag atop the building allegedly with a Meitei flag

Rahul M
Updated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
In a now-viral video, protesting students in Manipur’s Thoubal were seen storming the Raj Bhawan and Deputy Commissioner’s office and replacing the Indian flag atop the building allegedly with a Meitei flag.

As per reports, students in Manipur intensified their protests on Monday by attacking government buildings.

Reports emerged that earlier in the day students from various schools and colleges flooded Imphal streets to demand significant changes to the state’s security management. 

Their collective demand included the removal of the current Security Adviser and to transfer of the charge of 'Unified Command' to the state government.

The students further demanded the withdrawal of the paramilitary forces and also the resignation of the 50 MLAs on moral grounds.

The protesters, including students, believe that local authorities should take charge of security operations to effectively address the ongoing crisis in the state. 

At least eight persons have died and over 12 were injured in the fresh wave of violence, which includes drone and missile attacks in Manipur. 

The school and college students chanted slogans such as "Long Live Manipur," "Resign all incompetent MLAs," and "Give Unified Command to State Government" and expressed their frustration with the authorities over their handling of the situation.

Later, the students met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor L Acharya.

Student representatives who met Acharya later told reporters that they placed six demands, including the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Security Advisor to the state government for their alleged failure to control the violence. They also called for the Unified Command, currently chaired by former CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, to be handed over to Singh.

On Sunday, the state government during a meeting with Acharya had also demanded that the "Home ministry-run Unified Command" be handed over to the state government.

The Unified Command oversees security operations in the state and includes various security agencies.

College student M. Sanathoi Chanu, who met Singh, told reporters, "We want to study freely without disruptions. We urged the CM to end the conflict as soon as possible."

In Thoubal district, students in uniforms staged a rally demanding guarantee of the state's territorial and administrative integrity and opposing any form of separate administration.

Similarly, in Kakching district, thousands of locals held a mass rally protesting recent civilian killings by suspected Kuki militants.

Video: Imphal Students Attack CRPF Convoy As Protest Over Withdrawal Of Paramilitary Forces From...
They called for the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and urged the state government to take a more proactive role in addressing the violence against civilians.

