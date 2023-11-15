Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jharkhand on Wednesday, a security lapse incident came to light. While returning from the Birsa Munda Jayanti celebration, a woman suddenly appeared in front of the Prime Minister's vehicle. However, the deployed security personnel swiftly apprehended the woman, removing her from the path of the PM's vehicle in a single move.

The unexpected presence of the woman necessitated a momentary halt to the Prime Minister's vehicle. After a few seconds, PM Modi's convoy proceeded ahead from the scene.

Watch the video here:

PM Modi in Jharkhand

After concluding his election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi had reached Jharkhand on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi honoured the birth anniversary of the tribal leader Birsa Munda by paying his respects.

On Wednesday, Modi visited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park and Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi, offering floral tributes to the Indian tribal activist Birsa Munda. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, and Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit.

