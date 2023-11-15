 Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

The unexpected presence of the woman necessitated a momentary halt to the Prime Minister's vehicle. After a few seconds, PM Modi's convoy proceeded ahead from the scene.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jharkhand on Wednesday, a security lapse incident came to light. While returning from the Birsa Munda Jayanti celebration, a woman suddenly appeared in front of the Prime Minister's vehicle. However, the deployed security personnel swiftly apprehended the woman, removing her from the path of the PM's vehicle in a single move.

The unexpected presence of the woman necessitated a momentary halt to the Prime Minister's vehicle. After a few seconds, PM Modi's convoy proceeded ahead from the scene.

Watch the video here:

PM Modi in Jharkhand

After concluding his election campaign in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi had reached Jharkhand on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi honoured the birth anniversary of the tribal leader Birsa Munda by paying his respects.

On Wednesday, Modi visited the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park and Freedom Fighter Museum in Ranchi, offering floral tributes to the Indian tribal activist Birsa Munda. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, and Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit.

Read Also
Jammu Bus Accident: 36 Dead, Many Injured as Vehicle Falls into Chenab River Gorge in Doda; PM Modi...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Video: PM Modi's Security Breached As Woman Jumps In Front Of Convoy In Ranchi

Gujarat: Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Car In Surat's Katargram (WATCH)

Gujarat: Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over By Car In Surat's Katargram (WATCH)

Uttarakhand: Heavy Drilling Machines Brought To Speed Up Rescue Op Of 40 Trapped Workers; Video...

Uttarakhand: Heavy Drilling Machines Brought To Speed Up Rescue Op Of 40 Trapped Workers; Video...

Rajasthan: Alwar Dog Owner Admitted To Hospital After German Shephard Bites His Private Part

Rajasthan: Alwar Dog Owner Admitted To Hospital After German Shephard Bites His Private Part