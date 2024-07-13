VIDEO: PM Modi Blesses Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant As Couple Touches His Feet During Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony

VIDEO: PM Modi blesses Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant as the couple touch his feet | X

Mumbai, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a grand entry at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding function on Saturday. After the video of his entry at the wedding function held at Jio Convention Centre at Mumbai's BKC went viral, another video showed the Prime Minister blessing the couple as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant touch PM's feet during the Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony.

The melodious and devotional songs playing in the background only added to the grace and charm of the moment.

PM Modi himself, after blessing the couple, reached to pay his respects to Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand who were seated on the stage.

Watch the video when Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sought PM Modi's blessings on the stage

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Watch: Groom Anant Ambani’s parents Nita and Mukesh Ambani pay their respects to Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand as they welcome them to Anant-Radhika 'Shubh Aashirwad' at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi's gesture duriung the Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony has gone viral as guests shared the video on social media.

While there is no dearth of political leaders and personalities attending the larger-than-life wedding of the youngest Ambani scion, PM Modi entering the venue and visuals of it were all over the social media in no time.

Here's a glimpse of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'varmala' from their wedding on July 12.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding function witnessed guests and who's who from India as well as abroad. The wedding celebrations and events were also called the "biggest crossover event" by netizens given the wide range of personalities attending the lavish functions.