 Video: Pit Bull Bravely Saves Children By Killing King Cobra That Enters House In UP's Jhansi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Pit Bull Bravely Saves Children By Killing King Cobra That Enters House In UP's Jhansi

Video: Pit Bull Bravely Saves Children By Killing King Cobra That Enters House In UP's Jhansi

In a video captured of the incident, the pit bull, Jenny can be seen holding the King Cobra tightly in her jaws, shaking her head aggressively to subdue the snake. The pit bull fought the snake for about five minutes, constantly slamming it until the cobra eventually succumbed to its injuries.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
Video: Pit Bull Bravely Saves Children By Killing King Cobra That Enters House In UP's Jhansi |

Jhansi: A pit bull named Jenny saved the lives of children in Jhansi by bravely attacking and killing a venomous King Cobra. The incident reportedly occurred in the Shiv Ganesh colony on Monday, September 23, where the children of the house's domestic help were playing in the garden.

Upon spotting the deadly snake, the children screamed for help. Jenny, who was tied at the other end of the garden, reacted swiftly. According to an NDTV report, she broke free from her leash and rushed to their aid, attacking the cobra.

Video Shows Pit Bull Killing King Cobra

In a video captured of the incident, Jenny can be seen holding the King Cobra tightly in her jaws, shaking her head aggressively to subdue the snake. The pit bull fought the snake for about five minutes, constantly slamming it until the cobra eventually succumbed to its injuries.

FPJ Shorts
J&K Elections 2024: Voting For 2nd Phase Of Polls Begins; Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina Among Key Candidates In Fray
J&K Elections 2024: Voting For 2nd Phase Of Polls Begins; Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina Among Key Candidates In Fray
Women's T20 World Cup: India Women's Cricket Team Led By Harmanpreet Kaur Depart For UAE; See Pic
Women's T20 World Cup: India Women's Cricket Team Led By Harmanpreet Kaur Depart For UAE; See Pic
Video: Pit Bull Bravely Saves Children By Killing King Cobra That Enters House In UP's Jhansi
Video: Pit Bull Bravely Saves Children By Killing King Cobra That Enters House In UP's Jhansi
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Arthur Road Jail Inmate Dies At JJ Hospital While Awaiting Trial For POCSO Case
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Arthur Road Jail Inmate Dies At JJ Hospital While Awaiting Trial For POCSO Case

Jenny Has Killed 8-10 Snakes Earlier

Jenny’s owner, Punjab Singh, shared that this wasn’t the first time she had killed a snake. He explained that living near fields has led to several snake encounters, especially during the rainy season. According to him, Jenny has killed around eight to ten snakes in the past, proving her protective nature. On the day of the incident, Singh was not at home, but his son and the children were. Reflecting on the event, he expressed relief, saying, "If the snake had entered the house, anything could have happened."

Singh while speaking to NDTV, further recounted how the incident unfolded saying, “The children were playing when a black snake appeared. As they screamed, the snake tried to flee, but Jenny noticed it, broke free and attacked the cobra, ultimately killing it.” He acknowledged the pit bull's heroic actions, emphasizing how grateful the family is for her protection.

Read Also
VIDEO: Pit Bull Attacks, Bites Calf's Face In Delhi's Burari; Netizens Demand Strict Action Against...
article-image

Jenny's Owner On Misconceptions Around Pit Bulls

He also touched on the misconceptions surrounding pit bulls, often considered aggressive and dangerous. However, he defended Jenny, stating, "People often say negative things about pit bulls, but mine has never harmed anyone. She saved lives and earned our gratitude."

In addition to Jenny's brave deed, Singh shared a personal story, revealing that a bull once saved his brother's life. He also mentioned they have a mongoose, which helps keep the house free of mice.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K Elections 2024: Voting For 2nd Phase Of Polls Begins; Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina Among Key...

J&K Elections 2024: Voting For 2nd Phase Of Polls Begins; Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina Among Key...

Video: Pit Bull Bravely Saves Children By Killing King Cobra That Enters House In UP's Jhansi

Video: Pit Bull Bravely Saves Children By Killing King Cobra That Enters House In UP's Jhansi

Rajasthan: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Successfully Tests Kavach 4.0 Safety System, Enhancing...

Rajasthan: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Successfully Tests Kavach 4.0 Safety System, Enhancing...

Tamil Film Director Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Adulteration In Palani Temple Prasad, Released On...

Tamil Film Director Mohan G Arrested For Claiming Adulteration In Palani Temple Prasad, Released On...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Schools, And Mohalla...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Schools, And Mohalla...