Video: Pit Bull Bravely Saves Children By Killing King Cobra That Enters House In UP's Jhansi |

Jhansi: A pit bull named Jenny saved the lives of children in Jhansi by bravely attacking and killing a venomous King Cobra. The incident reportedly occurred in the Shiv Ganesh colony on Monday, September 23, where the children of the house's domestic help were playing in the garden.

Upon spotting the deadly snake, the children screamed for help. Jenny, who was tied at the other end of the garden, reacted swiftly. According to an NDTV report, she broke free from her leash and rushed to their aid, attacking the cobra.

Video Shows Pit Bull Killing King Cobra

In a video captured of the incident, Jenny can be seen holding the King Cobra tightly in her jaws, shaking her head aggressively to subdue the snake. The pit bull fought the snake for about five minutes, constantly slamming it until the cobra eventually succumbed to its injuries.

Jenny Has Killed 8-10 Snakes Earlier

Jenny’s owner, Punjab Singh, shared that this wasn’t the first time she had killed a snake. He explained that living near fields has led to several snake encounters, especially during the rainy season. According to him, Jenny has killed around eight to ten snakes in the past, proving her protective nature. On the day of the incident, Singh was not at home, but his son and the children were. Reflecting on the event, he expressed relief, saying, "If the snake had entered the house, anything could have happened."

Singh while speaking to NDTV, further recounted how the incident unfolded saying, “The children were playing when a black snake appeared. As they screamed, the snake tried to flee, but Jenny noticed it, broke free and attacked the cobra, ultimately killing it.” He acknowledged the pit bull's heroic actions, emphasizing how grateful the family is for her protection.

Jenny's Owner On Misconceptions Around Pit Bulls

He also touched on the misconceptions surrounding pit bulls, often considered aggressive and dangerous. However, he defended Jenny, stating, "People often say negative things about pit bulls, but mine has never harmed anyone. She saved lives and earned our gratitude."

In addition to Jenny's brave deed, Singh shared a personal story, revealing that a bull once saved his brother's life. He also mentioned they have a mongoose, which helps keep the house free of mice.