 Video: Pervert Biker Spanks Woman Returning Home From Office At Night, Flees Spot In Lucknow; Cops On Lookout
A video showing a scene of molestation with a young woman on Lucknow’s Shaheed Path has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred while the girl was riding her scooter when a biker approached from behind, touched her inappropriately and sped away.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
A video showing a scene of molestation with a young woman on Lucknow's Shaheed Path has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred while the girl was riding her scooter when a biker approached from behind, touched her inappropriately and sped away. The entire incident was recorded on a video by a person travelling in a car behind.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the victim, a resident of LDA Kanpur Road, works in the Sushant Golf City area. 

On Sunday, around 10:15 pm, she was returning home from an office meeting when the incident occurred near Lulu Mall on Shaheed Path. 

An unknown bike rider with the registration number UP 32 GD 4080 began following her and later touched her from behind in an indecent manner. The sudden incident left her frightened, causing her scooter to become unsteady.

The girl has lodged a formal complaint at Bijnor police station, and authorities are investigating the matter to identify and apprehend the accused.

SDRF continues search operation to recover body of murdered Flipkart delivery agent

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a team of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) is carrying out a search operation to recover the body of a Flipkart delivery agent, Bharat Kumar alias Ram Milan who was murdered for an iPhone in Lucknow.

SDRF Sub-Inspector, Kumar Saurav Singh told ANI that the operation is underway since yesterday and a team of divers are working to recover the body but due to swift flow of canal, it's getting difficult to get them down in the canal.

"We have been here since yesterday. Operation is underway. We are undertaking a long search as of now because the body drowned long back. A team of divers can work but the flow of the canal is very swift. The boat can't stop here. So, it is very difficult to get them down here. A team of SDRF is working here," he said.

Prem Kumar, brother of murdered delivery agent demanded justice for his brother and said, "My brother had gone for delivery of a product. When he demanded the price of the delivered product the customer killed my brother. My brother should get justice. He was married."

Bharat Kumar a Flipkart delivery boy was murdered for an iPhone in Lucknow's Chinhat police station area. The accused stuffed his body in a gunny sack and dumped it in Indira Nagar canal. The police have since taken a customer into custody.

