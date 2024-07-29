Video: Passengers Demand Elderly Man To Apologise After He Slaps 2 Pantry Workers For Serving Non-Vegetarian Food On Vande Bharat

X

Chaos, confusion and confrontation erupted on a Vande Bharat train going from Howrah to Ranchi on July 26 as a passenger slapped two pantry workers after allegedly being served non-vegetarian food. As per reports, the passenger did not read the label on the food package, opened it and started to eat to realise that it was non-vegetarian. This made him furious and he called the attendants and slapped them even as they held their ears and apologised. However, for the angry passenger, the situation backfired as fellow passengers confronted him and demanded he apologise to the railway employees.

The whole matter came to light only when a video of the incident surfaced on social media and soon went viral.

In the video, the man wearing a red t-shirt can be seen forcing the man who allegedly slapped two pantry workers to apologise. Moments later, another person steps in and tells the police personnel at the scene to ask the man to apologise to both persons. "He slapped these two poor men. We are witness to it. Ask him to apologise and file an FIR."

“Just because you sit in Vande Bharat, you do not get any right to hit a poor man," he added.

In another video, fellow passengers can be seen condemning violence and asking the accused why he did not read the label before opening the food package.

Watch both the videos here:

Vande Bharat by mistake served Non-Veg food to a old person. He didn't saw instructions and ate the food. Being vegetarian he realised it tastes like non-veg so he got furious & gave 2 tight slap to the waiter.



Vande Bharat - Howrah to Ranchi

Date - 26/ July/ 24

Live recording- pic.twitter.com/Mg0skE3KLo — Kunal Verma (@itsmekunal07) July 27, 2024

Reacting to this incident, many netizens appreciated fellow passengers who stood up for the pantry workers and demanded the person in question apologise.

One X user @subhavsamarth, compared the matter to other incidents of accidents and murders and how people who don't show up to help. In his tweet, he apricated the men who confronted the passengers for their courage.

"Biharis have this thing called courage in them. The courage to stand up for those from the weaker section of society. A man slapped a waiter in Vande Bharat train. Other travellers (mostly Biharis) forced the man to apologize. "Just because you sit in vande bharat, you do not get any right to hit a poor man." Counter this with regular videos of people ignoring accident or murder victims in other parts of country."

Biharis have this thing called courage in them. The courage to stand up for those from the weaker section of society.



A man slapped a waiter in Vande Bharat train.



Other travellers (mostly Biharis) forced the man to apologize.



"Just because you sit in vande bharat, you do not… https://t.co/OhHrvSgzeU — Subhav Samarth (@subhavsamarth) July 29, 2024

"Anyone can make a mistake, he should be given a chance once, he is doing his job and might make a mistake while serving so many people," wrote another user @SumanKu89704156.

Anyone can make a mistake, he should be given a chance once, he is doing his job and might make a mistake while serving so many people ... — Suman Kumari (@SumanKu89704156) July 29, 2024

"Good to see people standing up for the poor waiter and giving that oldie right treatment," said @Theeekhali.

Good to see people standing up for the poor waiter and giving that oldie right treatment — Ded (@Theeekhaii) July 29, 2024

"Slapping someone is completely wrong….Even they should deal properly regarding food service," wrote @althaf12000.

Slapping someone is completely wrong….Even they should deal properly regarding food service… — Althaf 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@althaf12000) July 29, 2024

At the time of filing this report, it is not clear whether the Railways lodged an official complaint in this matter.