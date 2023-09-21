Video: Passengers Attack 'Drugged-Out' Man Who Tried To Open Emergency Door In Guwahati-Agartala Indigo Flight

Twitter screengrab

A passenger on a Guwahati-Agartala IndiGo flight tried to open the emergency door of the aircraft mid-air, triggering chaos aboard the plane on Thursday. The passenger was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. It showed the flight's crew members and passengers holding the man who appeared to be passed out. Unable to hold himself up, the passenger was held and dragged away by a male crew member as a female crew member could be heard requesting other passengers to make way.

Tripura police spokesman Jyotisman Das Chowdhury said that 41-year-old Debnath was aboard the Guwahati-Agartala IndiGo flight. He tried to open the emergency exit of the aircraft, after which alert passengers pulled him back.

Passenger arrested

"When the crew members asked him to take his seat, Debnath misbehaved with them. The co-passengers alleged that Debnath was under the influence of drugs," Das Chowdhury told IANS.

The passenger was arrested by the airport police after the plane landed at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala.