Video of rats running amok at ICU in Tamil Nadu govt hospital goes viral

While India continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, a shocking video from Tamil Nadu government hospital has gone viral in which rats can be seen freely roaming around in Intesive Care Unit (ICU).
According to a report by India Today, the video was captured by a patient at the Salem government super speciality hospital. In the video, it can be seen that rats scampering across the ICU and running up and down along oxygen pipelines even as patients rested on the adjacent beds.
The video also showed that how patients and their caretakers are sleeping inside the ICU and more than one person on a bed while several others forced to sleep on the floor.
The video has raised several questions regarding the kind of treatment given to patients in the government hospital.
After the video went viral on social media, the hospital administration swung into action. R Balajinathan, dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH), told The New Indian Express that the hospital administration has inquired and found rats roaming in that ICU in the night hours. "We have arranged to catch these rats and have set rat traps in 40 places in the hospital premises aside from putting out rat cakes,” he told The New Indian Express.
Meanwhile, as many as 3,094 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking its total tally to 694,030 and active cases to 36,734, the Health Department said on Tuesday.
The cured patients discharged from various hospitals went up by 4,403 to 646,555. The southern state recorded 50 more fatalities, taking its Covid-19 death toll till date to 10,741.
The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 20,075. State capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table as 857 more city residents tested positive, taking its total tally to 191,754.
