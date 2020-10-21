Video of rats running amok at ICU in Tamil Nadu govt hospital goes viral

While India continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic, a shocking video from Tamil Nadu government hospital has gone viral in which rats can be seen freely roaming around in Intesive Care Unit (ICU).

According to a report by India Today, the video was captured by a patient at the Salem government super speciality hospital. In the video, it can be seen that rats scampering across the ICU and running up and down along oxygen pipelines even as patients rested on the adjacent beds.

The video also showed that how patients and their caretakers are sleeping inside the ICU and more than one person on a bed while several others forced to sleep on the floor.