Video: Nitish Kumar-Lalu Prasad Yadav's Warm Interaction In Patna; 1st Time After Bihar CM Joined NDA

In a video that's doing rounds on social media, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen exchanging an informal and cordial gesture with RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday. This was the first interaction between Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav after Nitish Kumar switched his political inclination to join hands with the NDA.

After the change of power in Bihar and Nitish Kumar's re-entry into NDA, he met Lalu Prasad Yadav face to face for the first time on Thursday when RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav reached the assembly with his wife Rabri Devi.

The occasion was the process of filing nominations by RJD candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. During this time, when Lalu Prasad reached the portico of the Assembly, at the same time Nitish Kumar was returning after participating in the proceedings of the House. During this, both the leaders met at the entrance. On seeing Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar first smiled in his familiar style and then went closer and met Lalu Prasad.

No tinge of sourness

The interaction was totally cordial with no tinge of sourness visible on both the faces. Both the leaders greeted each other warmly with smiles on their faces. The two leaders met for about 10 seconds. After this, Nitish Kumar also greeted Rabri Devi with folded hands. After meeting Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad entered the nomination room along with his two sons Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and Rabri Devi. Earlier, Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav also congratulated the newly elected Speaker of Bihar Assembly Nand Kishore Yadav.

Last month, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced immense criticism for switching sides yet again to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), especially because he dumped the ‘mahagathbandhan’ or grand alliance and the INDIA bloc to form a new government in Bihar with the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nitish faced massive criticism for switching sides

On January 31st, Wednesday. Nitish Kumar had said that he will stay with them forever and continue to work for the people in the state. Nitish Kumar said that despite his requests to pick another name the INDIA bloc decided to christen the alliance INDIA. “I was urging them to choose another name for the alliance. But they had already finalized it. I was trying so hard. They did not do even one thing. Till today they haven't decided which party will contest how many seats. Then I left them and came back to who I was with initially. Now I will stay here forever. I will keep working for the people of Bihar.”

Meanwhile, the Congress and RJD have accused Nitish Kumar of being a master of U-turns. Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, “I thought Narendra Modi was a master of U-turns but Nitish Kumar has left even the master of U-turns behind.”