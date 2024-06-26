 VIDEO: Mumbai Woman Found On Highway In Delhi's Wazirabad, Claims Husband Missing; Probe Underway
She says her husband has gone missing, and she does not know where he has gone. The woman is seen sitting on the side of the highway, and many people are gathered around her.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
Mumbai Woman Found Abandoned On Highway In Delhi's Wazirabad | X

Delhi: A shocking video has hit the internet showing a woman on the side of the road in Delhi's Wazirabad. The woman claims that she hails from Mumbai and came to Delhi with her husband. She says her husband has gone missing, and she does not know where he has gone. The woman is seen sitting on the side of the highway, and many people are gathered around her.

The video has gone viral on social media, showing the woman sitting on the highway covering her face. Many people gathered at the spot as the news of a woman found on the highway spread. The police arrived at the scene after receiving information about the woman. They have initiated an investigation into the matter.

