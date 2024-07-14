VIDEO: Moradabad Roadways Bus Overturns, Falls Off Bridge In Haridwar With 35 Passengers Onboard

Moradabad Roadways Bus Overturns, Falls Off Bridge In Haridwar With 35 Passengers Onboard | X

Haridwar: In a shocking incident, a Moradabad Roadways bus fell off a bridge near Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar on Sunday evening. The bus reportedly left from Moradabad Roadways bus depot and met with an accident in Haridwar. A video of the horrific incident has surfaced on the internet and it can be seen in the video that the bus has fallen off the bridge and the passengers are being rescued by the locals. Several passengers have suffered injuries in the accident and there are no reports of any casualties.

The incident occurred when the bus which was travelling from Haridwar to Dehradun reached the entry gate of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Parking. The Moradabad Roadways bus overturned after breaking through the highway barrier and fell off the bridge at the entry gate of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Parking. As the incident unfolded, cries and screams for help erupted among the passengers who were panicked after the accident occurred.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The locals who were present at the spot rushed to the spot and started evacuating the passengers from the bus. A video of the rescue operation being carried out by the locals has surfaced in the internet and it can be seen in the video that the bus has fallen off the bridge with the side windows facing the upper side. The passengers are seen coming out of the bus from these windows.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are reports that there were 35 passengers onboard the bus when the incident occurred and around 20 passengers have suffered injuries due to the accident and 10 passengers have suffered serious injuries in the incident. The police reached the spot on receiving information about the accident. The police said that all the passengers were safely evacuated from the bus and the injured have been taken to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The police claimed that the bus driver lost control of the bus and the bus collided with the railing on the bridge and fell off the bridge. The police also said that there was normal traffic and there were no vehicles in front of the bus when the tragic accident occurred. The driver did not responded on time when the bus kept moving on the right side, if he had taken the bus to the left the accident could have been averted.