 VIDEO: Monster Mother Drowns 2 Sons In River, Third Child Missing In UP’s Auraiya; Says ‘Couldn’t See Them Crying Due To Hunger’
The heart-wrenching incident has sent shock-waves through the locality. The third child is missing, and the fourth child has been found near the river. The chilling murder has put motherhood to shame.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, June 27, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Auraiya: In a horrific incident, a mother of four children turned into a witch and drowned her two innocent sons in the river in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. The mother claimed that she couldn't bear to see them crying due to hunger. The heart-wrenching incident has sent shock-waves through the locality. The third child is missing, and the fourth child has been found near the river. The chilling murder has put motherhood to shame.

The accused woman has been identified as Priyanka, a resident of Baraua village in Auraiya. The woman has been arrested by the police, and she confessed that she killed her children. She said, "After my husband's death, I couldn't provide for the children... they were crying from hunger... so I killed them to save them from the agony of starvation."

Details About The Incident

There are reports that Priyanka's husband died a year and a half ago, and she was living with her cousin brother-in-law. On Thursday morning, Priyanka took her children to Keshampur Ghat and began to drown them in the Bamba River. Out of the four children, two kids aged 4 and 5 years lost their lives painfully.

2 Children Killed, 1 Safe and 1 Missing

Priyanka left their dead bodies on the bank of the river, which were later recovered by the police. Her another 6-year-old child luckily survived and was found safe at the scene, while another one-and-a-half-year-old child who was with Priyanka is now missing.

article-image

Mother Confesses To The Crime

The police took the mother into their custody and started questioning her, during which she revealed that she killed her children as she was not able to provide for them. The police were shocked upon hearing the mother's statement.

