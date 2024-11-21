VIDEO: Monster Inserts 2.5-Feet-Long Stick Into Cow's Rectum; Removed By Vets In Noida, Case Registered

Monster Inserts 2.5-Feet-Long Stick Into Cow's Rectum | X

Noida: A horrific incident has come to light from Noida which has put humanity to shame. The person who has committed the barbaric act has crossed all the limits of humanity as he inserted a wooden stick inside the rectum of a cow. The incident has highlighted that even animals are not immune from the sadistic behaviour of humans. A video has surfaced on social media in which veterans are seen removing the stick from the cow's rectum. A case has been registered in connection with the matter.

As per reports, an information about a cow feeling sick and distressed was received by Nandi Seva Trust, after which they reached the spot near the village of Ali Vardipur in Haldwani. The people from the trust transported the cow to a veterinary hospital as the cow was sick and its condition was deteriorating. They transported the cow in an ambulance to the hospital which is located in Sector 3 Patwari.

Warning: Disturbing Video. Viewer's Discretion Advised

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The hospital authorities conducted various examinations, after which it was revealed that a wooden stick was inserted inside the rectum of the cow. The vets discovered that a wooden stick which was 2.5 feet long was stuck inside the cow's rectum. The brutal act of the monster worsened the condition of the cow, which prompted the vets to take quick action. They quickly removed the stick from the cow's rectum after which the animal was relieved from the grievous pain, however, the condition of the cow remained critical.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video is being widely shared on social media in which it can be seen that the vets are removing the stick from inside the cow. A polie case has been registered against the person for violating the cow's rectum with the wooden stick. The trust reached the Ecotech 3 Police Station and registered a case against the monster for his brutal act.

The police have registered a complaint and initiated an inquiry in connection with the matter. There are no reports of any arrest in connection with the matter. The police said, "In this connection, a case has been registered at Ecotech-3 police station and further legal action is being taken."