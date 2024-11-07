Video: Moneylender Kidnaps Mother As Son Fails To Repay Debt In Telangana's Kodumunja Village; Case Registered

@TeluguScribe

In a shocking incident, a woman was kidnapped in Telangana's Kodumunja village over an unpaid debt. The accused, Lal Dewakar, a contractor from Maharashtra, reportedly lent Rs 3 lakh to Pallapu Srinivas, a labour contractor, for sugarcane harvesting. However, as Srinivas and his brother were currently working in Chhattisgarh, they were unable to travel to Maharashtra to fulfill the contract, which led to tensions between Dewakar and Srinivas.

In the purported video of the incident, Dewakar's associates can be seen taking away Srinivas's mother in a car as her family members try to protect her.

On Wednesday, Dewakar’s associates arrived in Kodumunja village and allegedly attacked Srinivas’ family members. They then forcibly took Srinivas’ mother, Pallapu Bimabai, away in a vehicle.

Srinivas later lodged a complaint with the local police, who have registered a case of kidnapping and launched an investigation into the incident.

Odisha: Man, son arrested for killing mother, sister over property dispute

A man and his son have been arrested for killing his 90-year-old mother and 62-year-old sister in their house in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Thursday.

The burnt bodies of Snehalata Dikshit (90) and her daughter Sairendri Dikshit (62) were found on the first floor of their house in Hatapada area under the jurisdiction of of Sambalpur Sadar police station on Tuesday night.

"Initially, it was treated as an unnatural death case but upon interrogation of the deceased's family members, it was found to be a murder case. Accordingly, Snehalata Dikshit's son Jagannath and grandson Sanket were arrested," Sambalpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ajay Mishra told reporters.

"It was a pre-planned murder committed over property dispute. During initial investigation, we found that the two women were first strangulated to death and then their bodies were set on fire. The exact cause of the deaths, however, will be known after receiving post-mortem reports," he said.