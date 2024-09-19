 VIDEO: MEA Dismisses Gurpatwant Pannun's US Lawsuit Over 'Assassination' Attempt Against India As 'Unwarranted And Unsubstantiated'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: MEA Dismisses Gurpatwant Pannun's US Lawsuit Over 'Assassination' Attempt Against India As 'Unwarranted And Unsubstantiated'

VIDEO: MEA Dismisses Gurpatwant Pannun's US Lawsuit Over 'Assassination' Attempt Against India As 'Unwarranted And Unsubstantiated'

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit filed by pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as an "unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations" over the 'assassination' attempt against the Indian government in the US.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun | X

New Delhi [India], September 19: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday dismissed the lawsuit filed by pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as an "unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations" over the 'assassination' attempt against the Indian government in the US.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that it doesn't change India's views about the underlying situation, now that the case has been lodged.

"As we've said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. Now that this particular case has been lodged. It doesn't change our views about the underlying situation. I would only invite your attention to the person behind this particular case whose antecedents are well known," the Foreign Secretary said in a press briefing on Thursday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.

Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship. "I would also underline the fact that the organization so-called that this person represents is an unlawful organization, has been declared as such under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act of 1967 and it has been done so on account of its involvement in anti-national and subversive activities aimed at disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India..." Misri said, on Pannun filing a lawsuit against the Indian govt in the US over 'assassination' attempt.

FPJ Shorts
Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side
Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side
‘Play According To Their Standards’: R Ashwin Reveals Virender Sehwag’s Advice After 102* vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test
‘Play According To Their Standards’: R Ashwin Reveals Virender Sehwag’s Advice After 102* vs Bangladesh On Day 1 Of Chennai Test
'Shaitaan Ne Nanga Kar Dia': Sana Saiyad Khan On What Triggered Her To Leave Entertainment Industry
'Shaitaan Ne Nanga Kar Dia': Sana Saiyad Khan On What Triggered Her To Leave Entertainment Industry
Shocking Video! Mother Recklessly Creates Reel Sitting On Well With Child, Netizens Condemn Risky Act
Shocking Video! Mother Recklessly Creates Reel Sitting On Well With Child, Netizens Condemn Risky Act

Pannun is an India-designated terrorist who holds American and Canadian citizenship. Earlier in November, the US Justice Department unsealed an indictment against an Indian national for his alleged involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate a US-based leader of the Sikh Separatist Movement and a citizen in New York.

The Justice Department claimed that an Indian government employee (named CC-1), who was not identified in the indictment filed in a federal court in Manhattan, recruited an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta to hire a hitman to carry out the assassination, which was foiled by US authorities, according to prosecutors.

The charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, the Justice Department stated.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3: PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Aarey To BKC Line On Oct 4
article-image

India in November last year formed a high-level inquiry committee to address the security concerns highlighted by the US government. The Ministry of External Affairs said that India takes such inputs seriously since they impinge on national security interests as well, and relevant departments were already examining the issue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 19, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 19, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Bizarre! Employee Who Blamed Rats For Hole In Delhi-Mumbai Highway Fired By Company

Bizarre! Employee Who Blamed Rats For Hole In Delhi-Mumbai Highway Fired By Company

VIDEO: MEA Dismisses Gurpatwant Pannun's US Lawsuit Over 'Assassination' Attempt Against India As...

VIDEO: MEA Dismisses Gurpatwant Pannun's US Lawsuit Over 'Assassination' Attempt Against India As...

Disturbing Video: Youth Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire Hanging Low Near...

Disturbing Video: Youth Electrocuted After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire Hanging Low Near...

Rajasthan: Direct Action Helps Police Crack Down On Cyber Fraud In Mewat Under 'Operation...

Rajasthan: Direct Action Helps Police Crack Down On Cyber Fraud In Mewat Under 'Operation...