 VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Outside Shoe Factory On Lawrence Road In Delhi
No casualties' or injuries have been reported. Thick fumes of smoke were seen emerging from the top floor of the multi-storey factory.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Thick fumes of smoke were seen emerging from the top floor of the multi-storey factory | Screengrab from X video/ ANI

A fire broke out in a shoe factory on Lawrence Road industrial area in the northwest Delhi on Sunday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. Further details awaited. 

