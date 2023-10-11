Video: Massive Drama As Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Boundary Wall To Pay Tribute To Jayaprakash Narayan

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and his supporters jumped the boundary wall and garlanded the statue of revolutionary leader Jayaprakash Narayan | X/Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and his supporters, in a dramatic turn of events, scaled the main gate of Jayaprakash Narayan Interpretation Centre to pay tribute to 'Loknayak' Jayaprakash Narayan on the birth anniversary of the stalwart leader and Gandhian who had played a key role in the fight against Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in 1975. Earlier, the main gate was locked and tin sheets were put up allegedly to prevent anyone from entering the premises.

According to reports and pictures, the administration and police prevented Akhilesh Yadav from entering the building on the birth anniversary of 'Loknayak' Jai Prakash Narayan. The complex was built by Akhilesh Yadav during his tenure from 2012-17 when he was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. However, Akhilesh Yadav lost the 2017 assembly elections and failed to return to power in the 2022 state elections and the building is still incomplete.

Though the building work is still not complete, a statue of Jayaprakash Narayan is installed inside the building. Akhilesh garlands the statue every year. As soon as Akhilesh Yadav crossed and jumped the boundary, the workers accompanying him also emulated him and entered inside the building and garlanded the statue of Jayaprakash Narayan.

"JP was the hero of the 'Sampurn Kranti', the government did not want to allow us to garland his statue and the government is suppressing the voice of socialists. I had to enter by jumping the wall as I was stopped. I come here and garland the statue every year, however, the police deployed this time stopped me from doing so," said Akhilesh speaking to the press.

Earlier, Akhilesh had also posted on X (formerly Twitter) the video of the building and alleged that arrangements were made to stop him from entering the building premises.

