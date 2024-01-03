 Ludhiana Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts After Fuel Tanker Overturns On Flyover At Khanna
Fire tender teams immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the information of the fire incident

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
punjab fire | @Gagan4344

A massive fire broke out at a flyover near Khanna area of Punjab. A fuel tank caught fire on the National Highway near Khanna.

A video capturing the blaze is doing rounds on social media. In the video, think plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the blaze.

The flames engulfed a major patch of the flyover, while traffic below the flyover could be seen functioning normally. Fire tender teams immediately rushed to the spot after receiving the information of the fire incident. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet.

SSP Khanna Amneet Kondal says, "We received info at 12.30 pm that an oil tanker has caught fire after hitting the divider on a flyover. 4-5 fire tenders along with the civil and police administration immediately reached the spot. The situation is under control. Traffic has been diverted..."

A massive fire broke out in Khanna, Ludhiana after an oil tanker hit a divider and overturned.

