Video: Man Orders His Pet Dog To Fatally Attack Puppy, Late At Night, In Deserted Alleyway In Delhi’s Welcome

A video has surfaced on social media showing a man instructing his pet dog to attack a puppy, late at night, in a deserted alleyway in Delhi’s Welcome area.

The time stamp on the CCTV footage which surfaced on X on Friday shows the incident took place on September at 1 am.

In the video, the man can be seen pointing his hands towards the small puppy and instantly his pet dog lunged forward to attack the puppy.

Warning: Disturbing Content 🚨



📍 Location: Gorakh Park, Welcome area, #Delhi



This video shows a boy directing his pet dog to attack a small puppy on the street. Tragically, the puppy lost its life as a result. This shows the mindset of the person—he doesn't even stop his #dog,… pic.twitter.com/8ZlpSZ68T9 — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) September 6, 2024

The X user @peepoye_ who posted the video of the incident informed on the microblogging site that the puppy did not survive the attack and died minutes after the fatal attack.

He also demanded that the man seen in the video should be arrested for animal cruelty.

“This video shows a boy directing his pet dog to attack a small puppy on the street. Tragically, the puppy lost its life as a result. This shows the mindset of the person—he doesn't even stop his #dog, displaying such a level of cruelty that it shames #humanity. This is a demon in human form.Such cruel behavior demands immediate action, and these individuals should be arrested as soon as possible.”

Reacting to the video, another user @JayInThoughts said that such people should not be allowed to keep pets as he could also do the same with humans.

“Absolute cruelty. He is teaching his dog to attack puppies on instruments and may use the same on humans. He should be arrested and not allowed to have any pets in future.”

Absolute cruelty. He is teaching his dog to attack puppies on instruments, and may use the same on humans. He should be arrested and not allowed to have any pets in future. — Jayant Surana | Jain (@JayInThoughts) September 6, 2024

Resonating similar sentiments, another X user @Dayashah2004 said, "Some people are sick and a threat to society. Need to be behind bars for a long long time."

Some people are sick and a threat to the society. Need to be behind bars for long long time. — Daya shah (@Dayashah2004) September 6, 2024

Demanding the arrest of the man, @KumaarSaagar said, “This incident is clearly visible in the video of Delhi's Gorakhpark Welcome area. How a boy is making his pet dog attack a small puppy in the street by pointing it towards it. After that this little puppy lost his life. Such executioners should be arrested as soon as possible.”

ख़ौफ़नाक।



Warning Disturbing Content ⚠️



दिल्ली के गोरखपार्क वेलकम इलाक़े की इस धटना के वीडियो में साफ़ नज़र आ रहा है।



कैसे एक लड़का अपने पालतू कुत्ते को गली में एक छोटे से पिल्ले की तरफ़ इशारा करा कर उसके ऊपर हमला करवा रहा है।



उसके बाद यह छोटा पिल्ले की जान चली गई।



ऐसे… pic.twitter.com/kH84xmqWHK — Sagar Kumar “Sudarshan News” (@KumaarSaagar) September 5, 2024

Sharing the video on X @VishalTufa87816 said, "In the video of this incident from Delhi's Gorakhpark Welcome area, it is clearly visible how a boy is making his pet dog attack a small puppy in the street by pointing it towards it. Due to which the small puppy lost its life. Such people should be arrested."