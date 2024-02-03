VIDEO: Man Offers Namaz On Top Of Maa Flyover At Park Circus Railway Station In West Bengal's Kolkata | Twitter

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a man was seen offering Namaz (prayers) on top of the Maa Flyover in West Bengal's Kolkata. The video has hit the internet on Saturday. The man was caught on camera while offering Namaz on top of the bridge and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. The man was offering prayers after climbing on top of the bridge and the bridge is at a long height from the ground.

There are no reports behind the reason or the objective of the man for offering Namaz after climbing on top of the bridge. The man risked his life by climbing on top of the bridge and offering prayers. The onlookers recorded the video of the man offering Namaz and made the video viral on social media. The time and date of the incident is not ascertained yet, however, the video has hit the internet today and has garnered many views.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The traffic is moving at high speed on the bridge

It can be seen in the video that a man has climbed the bridge which is several meters high and is difficult to climb. It can also be seen in the video that the traffic is moving at high speed on the bridge on which the man had climbed. A man can also heard in the video saying, "Ruku me chale gaya". Ruku is a part of Namaz, which Muslims perform five times in a day.

The incident occurred at the Maa Flyover

The incident occurred at the Maa Flyover which is situated near the Park Circus Railway Station in Kolkata. The location of the bridge can be seen in the video and the board on which Park Circus is written is visible in the video.

The 'Biryani bribe' incident

In another incident, a man climbed on top of a bridge in Kolkata with an intention to end his life. However, the man cancelled his plan after the rescue team offered him a tasty treat. The rescue team offered him a Biryani from a famous joint, after which the man came down and cancelled his plan to end his life. The video of the incident also surfaced the internet and the video was viral on social media.