VIDEO: Man Kills Wife With Shovel In Front Of Their 4 Kids Over Suspicion Of Extramarital Affair In UP's Ghaziabad

Murder in Ghaziabad | X/ANI

In a disturbing incident reported from Ghaziabad's Loni area in Mustafabad colony, a man named Ayyub allegedly killed his wife on Saturday (March 31) after he developed suspicion on his wife of having an extra-marrital affair.

The incident took place when their elder son had gone out for a while on Saturday evening. The victim was busy watching something on her phone and all of a sudden the husband attacked the wife with a fawra (shovel).

Husband killed wife in front of kids

He did this in front of the four children who were in the house when the crime took place. All the kids surrounded their mother and started crying out of fear and panic. The husband ran away from the spot.

After a while when the elder son returned, he saw his mother's body covered in blood and his four siblings crying. The children told him how their mother had attacked their mother and ran away.

UP : गाजियाबाद के लोनी इलाके में अय्यूब ने पत्नी फरजाना की फावड़े से प्रहार करके हत्या कर दी। बीच-बचाव में आए बेटा-बेटी भी घायल हुए। अय्यूब को शक था कि पत्नी के संबंध गैर मर्द से हैं। आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी को 3 पुलिस टीमें लगाईं। pic.twitter.com/x2i1ljSktg — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 31, 2024

Accused still absconding

The accused in the case is on the run. Three police teams have been formed to nab the accused husband, Ayyub. Police said they were confident of catching Ayyub soon.