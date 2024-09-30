Video: Man Electrocuted, Another Severely Burned After Iron Ladder They Were Carrying Comes In Contact With Overhead High-Tension Wire In Mathura

@jansamvaad24x7

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, where a young worker died from an electric shock while his colleague suffered severe burns and remains in critical condition.

The incident occurred when the two young men were working at a house, and an iron ladder they were handling came into contact with a high-tension wire.

A video of the event has surfaced on social media, showing both young men being electrocuted. The footage shows the tragic moment when one of the workers fell to the ground while the other became entangled with the ladder. Authorities are looking into the video as part of their ongoing investigation.

Watch the video here:

मथुरा के बरसाना में करंट लगने से युवक की झुलसकर मौत हो गई। जबकि उसका साथी गंभीर रूप से झुलस गया। उसका इलाज चल रहा है। एक मकान में काम करते समय ये हादसा हुआ। pic.twitter.com/EBgeYv9CQQ — जन संवाद 24x7 मीडिया ग्रुप (@jansamvaad24x7) September 30, 2024

As per reports, the young man who was leading the way fell to the ground immediately upon receiving the shock, while the second worker became stuck to the ladder, with flames visibly emerging from his feet.

The horrifying scene made residents call emergency services. The injured worker was rushed to the hospital, where his condition remains serious.

Police officers arrived at the location upon receiving the alert, taking the deceased's body into custody for a postmortem examination.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.