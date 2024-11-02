 Video: Man Assaults Woman In Greater Noida, Pulls Her Hair And Hits Her As Residents Step In; Police Respond
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Man Assaults Woman In Greater Noida, Pulls Her Hair And Hits Her As Residents Step In; Police Respond

Video: Man Assaults Woman In Greater Noida, Pulls Her Hair And Hits Her As Residents Step In; Police Respond

Though no formal complaint had initially been filed with the Dadri police station, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has acknowledged the incident

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
@NewsRashtrapath

A video that emerged on social media on Saturday showed a shocking incident of a young man assaulting a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. 

In the video, the man was seen grabbing the woman's hair and slapping her forcefully in the parking lot of Omaxe Palm Green Society. Bystanders eventually stepped in, rescuing the young woman from the man’s grasp. After this, Surya casually walked away, appearing unconcerned about the confrontation or its consequences.

Wath the video here:

The man seen in the video was identified as Surya, who reportedly has a history of violent behaviour.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Anish Sarkar: 3-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Chess Player In History To Secure FIDE Rating
Meet Anish Sarkar: 3-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Chess Player In History To Secure FIDE Rating
GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings
Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry

As per reports, Surya has assaulted others in the past, including students who have previously reported his actions to the police. However, due to his social status and influence, Surya has managed to evade significant consequences each time. This latest incident, captured on camera, has once again brought attention to his behaviour and raised concerns among residents.

Police respond to the viral video

Though no formal complaint had initially been filed, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has acknowledged the incident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the police stated, “No application/information has been given in relation to the above case at Dadri police station. Taking cognisance of the above video, Dadri police station will establish contact with the victim and take further necessary action.”

Read Also
Greater Noida: Woman Dies After Speeding SUV Hits, Drags & Rams Her Into Pole; Horrific CCTV Visuals...
article-image

Police are now prioritising the case, working to contact the victim and pursue legal action. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Man Assaults Woman In Greater Noida, Pulls Her Hair And Hits Her As Residents Step In; Police...

Video: Man Assaults Woman In Greater Noida, Pulls Her Hair And Hits Her As Residents Step In; Police...

Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant...

Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant...

‘Absurd & Baseless’: India Summons Canadian Official Over Allegations Against Union Home...

‘Absurd & Baseless’: India Summons Canadian Official Over Allegations Against Union Home...

Delhi: Swati Maliwal Reaches CM Atishi's Residence With Bottle Of 'Black' Contaminated Water &...

Delhi: Swati Maliwal Reaches CM Atishi's Residence With Bottle Of 'Black' Contaminated Water &...

Mumbai To Chennai – Cries To Save Waterbodies

Mumbai To Chennai – Cries To Save Waterbodies