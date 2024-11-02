Video: Man Assaults Woman In Greater Noida, Pulls Her Hair And Hits Her As Residents Step In; Police Respond

@NewsRashtrapath

A video that emerged on social media on Saturday showed a shocking incident of a young man assaulting a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

In the video, the man was seen grabbing the woman's hair and slapping her forcefully in the parking lot of Omaxe Palm Green Society. Bystanders eventually stepped in, rescuing the young woman from the man’s grasp. After this, Surya casually walked away, appearing unconcerned about the confrontation or its consequences.

Wath the video here:

The man seen in the video was identified as Surya, who reportedly has a history of violent behaviour.

As per reports, Surya has assaulted others in the past, including students who have previously reported his actions to the police. However, due to his social status and influence, Surya has managed to evade significant consequences each time. This latest incident, captured on camera, has once again brought attention to his behaviour and raised concerns among residents.

Police respond to the viral video

Though no formal complaint had initially been filed, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has acknowledged the incident. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the police stated, “No application/information has been given in relation to the above case at Dadri police station. Taking cognisance of the above video, Dadri police station will establish contact with the victim and take further necessary action.”

थाना दादरी पर उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में कोई प्रार्थना पत्र/सूचना नहीं दी गयी है। उक्त वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुये थाना दादरी पुलिस द्वारा पीड़िता से सम्पर्क स्थापित कर अग्रिम आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जायेगी। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) November 2, 2024

Police are now prioritising the case, working to contact the victim and pursue legal action.