VIDEO: Leopard Killed, Hanged Upside Down From Tree In UP's Shamli; Probe Underway

Leopard Killed, Hanged Upside Down From Tree In UP's Shamli; Probe Underway | Twitter

Shamli: In a shocking incident, a leopard was found dead and the body was tied upside down from a tree with a rope in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli District. The incident caused a stir in the area and the people were shocked to see the innocent animal being brutally killed and tied from a tree in the village. The video of the leopard being found dead in the village is doing rounds on social media.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (February 13) in the Kaniyan village which falls under the Kandhla Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli. It was reported that the dead body of the leopard was tied with a rope from a tree in the village.

Forest department was informed about the incident

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the forest department officials arrived at the scene and took the dead body of the leopard into their custody.

The forest department officials collected all the necessary evidence from the spot and sent the dead body of the animal for post-mortem. They have initiated an investigation to nab the accused who performed such brutal atrocity against the animal. There are also reports that there is one more leopard present in the area where the dead body of the deceased leopard was found.

Another leopard present in the vicinity

The forest department is also searching for the other leopard before anyone harms the animal or the animal harms anyone. In another incident, the forest department officials captured a leopard from Nanegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik. There are reports that the farmers were living under the fear of attack from the animal as it was spotted in the village.

Leopard caught in Nashik village

The forest department was informed about the presence of the animal in the vicinity, after which the forest department came into action and captured the animal on Monday (February 12). The farmers were facing the challenges of working on their fields for around 15 days after the leopard was spotted in the village. The forest department setup a cage for the animal and caught the leopard.