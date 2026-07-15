'Sita Ke Pati Ka Naam, Nita Ke Pati Ka Kaam': Kunal Kamra's Swipe At Centre During CJP Protest Goes Viral | Video | X @ftnewsdaily

Comedian Kunal Kamra took a jibe at the Centre while addressing a gathering during a CJP protest on Wednesday, drawing laughter and applause from the audience. A video of his remarks has since gone viral on social media.

Addressing the crowd, Kamra said, "Pehle toh main kehna chahunga ki yeh jo sarkar hai, yeh jo kar rahi hai, yeh bahut saalon se kar rahi hai. Aur humne yeh dekha hai ki yeh bas Sita ke pati ka naam lekar, Nita ke pati ka kaam kar rahi hai." ("First of all, I would like to say that this government has been doing this (fooling people) for many years, and we have seen that these people are just taking the name of Sita's husband (Ram-naam) and doing the work of Nita's husband."

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The remark appeared to contrast the government's invocation of Lord Ram with what Kamra suggested was a tilt towards corporate interests.

Videos circulating online show a large crowd gathered to hear Kamra's speech. Following the comment, members of the audience were seen laughing, cheering and applauding the comedian.

Kamra, known for his sharp political satire and criticism of the ruling establishment, has frequently courted controversy over his comments on political leaders and government policies. His latest remarks have also generated significant discussion on social media, with supporters praising his satire.

The Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination entered its 25th day on Wednesday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The demonstration received a boost as comedian Kunal Kamra and Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joined the protesters in solidarity.

Kamra attended the protest wearing a Mahatma Gandhi T-shirt, while Azad also met education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 18 days. Their participation drew large crowds and added momentum to the ongoing agitation.

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Following the gathering, CJP member Abhijeet Dipke thanked Chandrashekhar Azad on X for extending his support to the movement. "Your presence has lifted the spirits of the students who have been protesting for the past 25 days," he wrote, expressing gratitude for Azad's participation.

Meanwhile, the CJP, through its official X handle, appealed to supporters to join a one-day mass hunger strike on July 16 in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and students across the country, calling for wider public participation in the ongoing protest.