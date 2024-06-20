Video: Kerala Woman Justifies Mumbai Terror Attack, Outraged Netizens Demand Action Against Her

X

Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram-based writer Ashlin Jimmi has sparked controversy by expressing support for Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attacks against India.

A video of her has gone viral, in which she justifies the terrorist attack on Mumbai because she didn't get the opportunity to star alongside Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan, as per reports.

According to Jimmi, her frustration comes from not being able to achieve her dream of becoming a heroine with Bollywood superstars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. She said, "Mumbai is bad because it didn’t give me the chance to be Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan’s heroine."

Her statement has triggered nationwide outrage. Many who watched her interview criticised her for her insensitive remarks. Social media platforms are buzzing with reactions demanding accountability and urging authorities to take action against such outrageous rhetoric.

Meet Ashlin Jimmi, an author from Kerala who supports terrorist attacks in India.



She justifies terrorist attack on Mumbai because she didn't get a chance to be heroine with Shahrukh Khan & Salman Khan. @NIA_India monitor her movements. pic.twitter.com/zFT0BWLfhC — BALA (@erbmjha) June 20, 2024

Netizens reaction

The FPJ does not verify the viral video or the claim that the person in the video is Ashlin Jimmy.