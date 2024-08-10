 Video: Kanwariyas, Dressed In Saffron Clothes, Denied Entry Into Ranchi Mall For Not Wearing Shoes, Slippers; Mall Issues Apology
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Kanwariyas, Dressed In Saffron Clothes, Denied Entry Into Ranchi Mall For Not Wearing Shoes, Slippers; Mall Issues Apology

Video: Kanwariyas, Dressed In Saffron Clothes, Denied Entry Into Ranchi Mall For Not Wearing Shoes, Slippers; Mall Issues Apology

A group of Kanwariyas were stopped from entering the ‘Mall of Ranchi’ for not wearing shoes and slippers. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
article-image
X

A group of Kanwariyas were stopped from entering the ‘Mall of Ranchi’ on Ratu Road in Jharkhand as they were not wearing shoes and slippers. 

A video of the incident, now widely shared on social media, shows the Kanwariyas, dressed in saffron clothes, being denied entry by mall employees who cite the mall's protocol as the reason.

FPJ Shorts
Vinesh Phogat Appeal Against Disqualification From Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS Further Postpones Verdict To August 11
Vinesh Phogat Appeal Against Disqualification From Paris 2024 Olympics: CAS Further Postpones Verdict To August 11
Mumbai: US Consulate's 'Super Saturday' Drive Screens Student Visa Applicants
Mumbai: US Consulate's 'Super Saturday' Drive Screens Student Visa Applicants
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Host Business Conclaves At International MotoGP Venues To Promote 'Brand UP'
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Host Business Conclaves At International MotoGP Venues To Promote 'Brand UP'
Mumbai University To Offer Dual Degrees And Student Exchange With Indiana University, US
Mumbai University To Offer Dual Degrees And Student Exchange With Indiana University, US

Watch the video here:

Video sparks outrage

The video has sparked political outrage, with opposition parties demanding the cancellation of the mall's registration. As per reports, the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress General Secretary Rakesh Sinha criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for their silence over the matter and called for Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take action.

BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shahdev condemned the incident, describing it as a disgraceful act during the holy month of Sawan. Shahdev called for immediate action from the Jharkhand Police and the state government against the mall's operators, demanding an apology for the perceived insult to Sanatan Dharma.

The incident has also drawn the attention of local Hindu organisations, though the identities and origins of the saffron-clad youths remain unclear. The local administration is investigating the matter and gathering information from mall management.

The 'Mall of Ranchi,' which was inaugurated on August 13, 2023, by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Bollywood director Prakash Jha, spans 2.5 lakh square feet and features multiple brand showrooms.

Read Also
Viral Video: Elderly Man Denied Entry At Bengaluru's GT Mall For Wearing Dhoti; Later Honoured By...
article-image

Reports suggest that the mall has issued an apology, stating that the policy against entering the mall barefoot was implemented to prevent accidents on slippery floors and to ensure safety for all visitors.

This incident comes weeks after an elderly farmer was allegedly denied entry to a Bengaluru shopping for wearing a dhoti. The incident sparked outrage and the mall authorities had to issue an apology. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nitin Gadkari Warns Punjab Govt Of Junking NH Projects If Law & Order Situation Doesn’t Improve

Nitin Gadkari Warns Punjab Govt Of Junking NH Projects If Law & Order Situation Doesn’t Improve

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Host Business Conclaves At International MotoGP Venues To...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Host Business Conclaves At International MotoGP Venues To...

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Army Personnel Killed, 3 Injured In Fierce Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's...

Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Army Personnel Killed, 3 Injured In Fierce Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's...

Video: Kanwariyas, Dressed In Saffron Clothes, Denied Entry Into Ranchi Mall For Not Wearing Shoes,...

Video: Kanwariyas, Dressed In Saffron Clothes, Denied Entry Into Ranchi Mall For Not Wearing Shoes,...

‘You Made Akhara Your Home A Feat Few Can Match’: PM Modi Lauds Aman Sehrawat After Historic...

‘You Made Akhara Your Home A Feat Few Can Match’: PM Modi Lauds Aman Sehrawat After Historic...