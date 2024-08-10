Video: Kanwariyas, Dressed In Saffron Clothes, Denied Entry Into Ranchi Mall For Not Wearing Shoes, Slippers; Mall Issues Apology

X

A group of Kanwariyas were stopped from entering the ‘Mall of Ranchi’ on Ratu Road in Jharkhand as they were not wearing shoes and slippers.

A video of the incident, now widely shared on social media, shows the Kanwariyas, dressed in saffron clothes, being denied entry by mall employees who cite the mall's protocol as the reason.

Watch the video here:

A shameful video has emerged from Ranchi, Jharkhand.



'Mall of Ranchi' denied entry to Kanwariyas who had come from Baba Dham, simply because they were wearing saffron clothes and were barefoot. pic.twitter.com/olsqE57BhK — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta31) August 10, 2024

Video sparks outrage

The video has sparked political outrage, with opposition parties demanding the cancellation of the mall's registration. As per reports, the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress General Secretary Rakesh Sinha criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for their silence over the matter and called for Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take action.

BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shahdev condemned the incident, describing it as a disgraceful act during the holy month of Sawan. Shahdev called for immediate action from the Jharkhand Police and the state government against the mall's operators, demanding an apology for the perceived insult to Sanatan Dharma.

The incident has also drawn the attention of local Hindu organisations, though the identities and origins of the saffron-clad youths remain unclear. The local administration is investigating the matter and gathering information from mall management.

The 'Mall of Ranchi,' which was inaugurated on August 13, 2023, by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Bollywood director Prakash Jha, spans 2.5 lakh square feet and features multiple brand showrooms.

Reports suggest that the mall has issued an apology, stating that the policy against entering the mall barefoot was implemented to prevent accidents on slippery floors and to ensure safety for all visitors.

This incident comes weeks after an elderly farmer was allegedly denied entry to a Bengaluru shopping for wearing a dhoti. The incident sparked outrage and the mall authorities had to issue an apology.