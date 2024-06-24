Video: Kanpur Driver Mows Down Lawyer Who Stands In Front Of Car After Accident

Kanpur: A chilling video of an accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has emerged online. Here an unknown driver crushed an irrigation department employee to death on Sunday night.

A few days ago, in a similar incident, a man rammed his car into a woman toll employee who stood in front of the car asking for the toll tax in Meerut.

According to reports, Nawabganj resident Ravindra Tiwari was involved in a car accident near Company Baug Chauraha late Sunday night. The driver hit several cars, including Tiwari's. After the collision, Tiwari and others got out of their cars to stop the driver.

To prevent the driver from fleeing, Tiwari stood in front of the car. The driver then accelerated, ramming into Tiwari and dragging him for about 100 meters. The police arrived at the scene after being informed about the accident and took the injured Tiwari to Hallet Hospital, where he died during treatment.

After hitting Tiwari, the driver fled the scene. A passerby captured a video of the incident, which has been widely circulated on social media. Some users pointed out that the car that hit Tiwari had 'State Government' written on it, implying it belonged to a government official. However, the identity of the driver or the car's owner has not been confirmed.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 9:00 pm near Arya Nagar, Raina Market Chowki area under Kohna police station. A Hyundai Venue car hit Ravindra Tiwari's vehicle. When Tiwari got out and tried to stop the driver, the driver attempted to flee.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the perpetrator and have conducted raids based on the vehicle's number plate. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway as the police search for the accused driver.