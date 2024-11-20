 Video Journalist Killed In Chennai Hit-And-Run Involving BMW Car
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo Journalist Killed In Chennai Hit-And-Run Involving BMW Car

Video Journalist Killed In Chennai Hit-And-Run Involving BMW Car

The car rammed the bike video journalist was riding from behind. The massive impact caused his body to get flung of the bike and land violently about 100 metres away. He died on impact.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

A video journalist working with a Telugu news channel has died after a BMW car hit the motorcycle he was riding from behind and his body was flung off the vehicle, reported India Today. The accident that killed video journalist Pradeep Kumar, reportedly took place on Tuesday (November 19) night. At the time of the accident, Kumar was riding his motorcycle on Maduravoyal-Tambaram elevated bypass. It is being reported as hit-and-run case.

The BMW car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Kumar was flung off the bypass and his body fell on road at a lower level. He died on impact. His body was found 100 metres away from the site of actual accident.

The body was found only when police searched the area in an attempt to obtain more information about the incident. Passerbys who witnessed the accident called police and Kumar's death was only established when the body was found.

Further investigation is on in the case and the police are trying to locate the BMW car driver.

FPJ Shorts
JEE Main 2025 Applications To Close Soon, Check Other Requirements & Eligibility Criteria
JEE Main 2025 Applications To Close Soon, Check Other Requirements & Eligibility Criteria
'Voted For A Coalition...': Anand Mahindra Casts His Vote In Mumbai During Maharashtra Election 2024
'Voted For A Coalition...': Anand Mahindra Casts His Vote In Mumbai During Maharashtra Election 2024
Hardik Pandya Re-Claims Top Spot In Latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings For All-Rounders
Hardik Pandya Re-Claims Top Spot In Latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings For All-Rounders
Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Wedding Chaos & Last-Minute Venue Change: 'Seemed Impossible To Get It Together...'
Nayanthara Opens Up About Her Wedding Chaos & Last-Minute Venue Change: 'Seemed Impossible To Get It Together...'

Hit-and-run cases involving high-end luxury cars aren't new.

Earlier this year, an accident involving a Porsche car in Pune hit headlines all over the country. Two 24-year-old techies on a motorbike were hit by the Porsche car which was being driven by a teenage boy. Both of the techies lost their lives.

In July, a drunk man driving a BMW rammed the car into a scooter in Worli, Mumbai. A woman riding pillion on the scooter got stuck in the wheel of the car. The driver did not stop even when passerbies pointed this out and dragged the woman for more than a kilometre. The 45-year-old woman lost her life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Journalist Killed In Chennai Hit-And-Run Involving BMW Car

Video Journalist Killed In Chennai Hit-And-Run Involving BMW Car

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 20, 2024, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Hosur Crime: Lawyer Brutally Attacked With Sickle In Court Premises; 'Stalin Turned TN Into Lawless...

Hosur Crime: Lawyer Brutally Attacked With Sickle In Court Premises; 'Stalin Turned TN Into Lawless...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 20, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 118 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: November 20, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF 118 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Nearly 48% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM In Final Phase Of...

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Nearly 48% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM In Final Phase Of...