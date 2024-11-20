Video Journalist Killed In Chennai Hit-And-Run Involving BMW Car

Representational Image |

A video journalist working with a Telugu news channel has died after a BMW car hit the motorcycle he was riding from behind and his body was flung off the vehicle, reported India Today. The accident that killed video journalist Pradeep Kumar, reportedly took place on Tuesday (November 19) night. At the time of the accident, Kumar was riding his motorcycle on Maduravoyal-Tambaram elevated bypass. It is being reported as hit-and-run case.

The BMW car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Kumar was flung off the bypass and his body fell on road at a lower level. He died on impact. His body was found 100 metres away from the site of actual accident.

The body was found only when police searched the area in an attempt to obtain more information about the incident. Passerbys who witnessed the accident called police and Kumar's death was only established when the body was found.

Further investigation is on in the case and the police are trying to locate the BMW car driver.

Hit-and-run cases involving high-end luxury cars aren't new.

Earlier this year, an accident involving a Porsche car in Pune hit headlines all over the country. Two 24-year-old techies on a motorbike were hit by the Porsche car which was being driven by a teenage boy. Both of the techies lost their lives.

In July, a drunk man driving a BMW rammed the car into a scooter in Worli, Mumbai. A woman riding pillion on the scooter got stuck in the wheel of the car. The driver did not stop even when passerbies pointed this out and dragged the woman for more than a kilometre. The 45-year-old woman lost her life.