 Video: Jalandhar Youth Charred To Death After Coming In Contact With High-Voltage Wires While Talking On Phone
Locals in the area tried their best to save the victim but he had already passed away by the time they reached the spot.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
A tragic incident took place in Jalandhar on Monday as a young man died of electrocution after coming in contact with high-voltage wires on the terrace of his house.

The 20-year-old deceased was talking on the phone on the terrace when he came in contact with the wires. The boy was charred to death instantly after touching the wires.

A tragic video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media which shows the boy's top-half hanging from the terrace wall with one hand on grabbing the live wires.

More details to follow...

