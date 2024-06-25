 VIDEO: Independent MP Pappu Yadav Wears 'Re-NEET' T-Shirt In Lok Sabha; Gets Into A Heated Argument In Parliament
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Independent MP Pappu Yadav Wears 'Re-NEET' T-Shirt In Lok Sabha; Gets Into A Heated Argument In Parliament

VIDEO: Independent MP Pappu Yadav Wears 'Re-NEET' T-Shirt In Lok Sabha; Gets Into A Heated Argument In Parliament

He began his oath by saying "Bihar zindabad" and concluded it with slogans demanding NEET-UG re-examination and special category status for Bihar. When members from the treasury benches objected to his slogans, the MP from Bihar's Purnia hit out at them, saying he was a six-time MP and needed no lessons on what to say.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, June 25, 2024, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in the Lok Sabha during oath taking of MPs in 18th Lok Sabha | X

New Delhi: Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, wore a T-shirt emblazoned with "#reneet" when he came to the Lok Sabha to take oath on Tuesday.

He began his oath by saying "Bihar zindabad" and concluded it with slogans demanding NEET-UG re-examination and special category status for Bihar.

When members from the treasury benches objected to his slogans, the MP from Bihar's Purnia hit out at them, saying he was a six-time MP and needed no lessons on what to say.

"You win due to blessings, I contest alone . I have won four times as an Independent, you don't tell me," Ranjan said from the podium.

Just before adjourning the House, Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab said members were still in "election fever".

Despite repeated observations by the chair, members have been speaking on the microphone beyond oath or affirmation, he said.

Ranjan later told reporters that members were invoking the gods, indulging in sycophancy taking their leaders' names but no one talked about the youngsters.

Read Also
NEET-UG Row: Five More Held In Bihar For 'Paper Leak', State Government Notifies Transfer Of Probe...
article-image

"There was no discussion on NEET, on special status for Bihar. That is why I said re-NEET and special status," he said.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for MBBS/BDS and other medical courses has been mired in a controversy over alleged irregularities in its conduct. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Independent MP Pappu Yadav Wears 'Re-NEET' T-Shirt In Lok Sabha; Gets Into A Heated Argument...

VIDEO: Independent MP Pappu Yadav Wears 'Re-NEET' T-Shirt In Lok Sabha; Gets Into A Heated Argument...

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet Passes Strict Ordinance On Exam Integrity; Tata To Invest In...

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath-led UP Cabinet Passes Strict Ordinance On Exam Integrity; Tata To Invest In...

'Jai Palestine To Jai Hindu Rashtra': List Of MPs Whose Oaths Caused Ruckus In Parliament; VIDEO

'Jai Palestine To Jai Hindu Rashtra': List Of MPs Whose Oaths Caused Ruckus In Parliament; VIDEO

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 25, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 25, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Slams BJP, Congress For Alleged Collusion, Claims Manipulation Of...

Uttar Pradesh: BSP Chief Mayawati Slams BJP, Congress For Alleged Collusion, Claims Manipulation Of...