Video: Imphal Students Attack CRPF Convoy As Protest Over Withdrawal Of Paramilitary Forces From Manipur Turns Violent

Protesters on Monday attacked a CRPF convoy in Manipur's Imphal, as students from various schools, colleges, and universities rallied towards the Raj Bhavan, demanding the resignation of the Director General of Police, the Security Advisor, and the Governor.

The recent incidents of violence have disrupted the peace in the state, triggering widespread outrage among the public over the ongoing crisis that has gripped the northeastern state since last year.

News agency PTI shared a video of the incident in which students can be seen pelting stones and chasing away a CRPF vehicle.

The students are demanding the withdrawal of paramilitary forces from the region and the resignation of 50 legislators on moral grounds.

Carrying banners and posters, the students marched toward the Raj Bhavan.

"This rally is to inform the concerned authorities that there is no difference between living in a cage and living in the Imphal Valley. There are no safety zones right now. The Kukis claim they have missiles that can target up to 20 km. We, therefore, want the central government and the governor to give unified command to our Chief Minister to regulate the actions of Assam Rifles, the central forces, and all misconduct," the General Secretary of Dhanamanjuri University Student Union told news agency ANI.

"It is a collective effort from students of different colleges to make our demands heard. We want the resignation of the governor, the security advisor, and the DGP," he further added.

"We are here in front of the governor to request him to give unified command to our Chief Minister within 24 hours. Additionally, we want regulation of Assam Rifles, as they have been accused of misconduct since the violence began," another protester said.

Amid protest, the security have been tightened in the city. Additionaly, forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who is facing widespread public anger, handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the family of people killed in the violence in Koutruk.

In a post on X, Manipur CM said, "Representatives of the JAC against the brutal killing of (L) Ngangbam (O) Surbala Devi by Kuki militants at Koutruk called on me at my Secretariat. An ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs has been handed over to the bereaved family as a small gesture from the government, recognizing the deep loss they have endured. While no financial assistance can truly compensate for the life lost, it is our responsibility to stand by the affected families and offer them support in these difficult times."