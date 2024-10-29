Video: Hyderabad Youth Brutally Thrashed By Girl’s Family After Allegedly Sending Her Obscene Clips; Goes Missing

@TeluguScribe

In a shocking incident in Hyderabad’s Meerpet, a young man, identified as Nagaraju was violently assaulted by relatives of a girl after he allegedly sent her obscene videos.

The incident led to an outrage after a video of the assault emerged on social media. Reports indicate that Nagaraju, who worked with the girl, was confronted by her family members. He was beaten severely, with relatives seen kicking and punching him in the disturbing footage. At one point, he was pinned down, and later, he was forcibly taken away to an undisclosed location, evading the view of nearby CCTV cameras.

Following the incident, Nagaraju's parents reported him missing to the police. They expressed their concerns for their son's safety as law enforcement launched an investigation into the matter.

Authorities are currently searching for Nagaraju and attempting to ascertain his whereabouts, while also reviewing the video evidence to identify and locate the assailants.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Blind couple lives with son's body for three days

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an elderly, visually challenged couple lived with the corpse of their son for four days, unaware of his passing away.

The incident came to light on Tuesday in Andhu Colony in Nagole when neighbouring smelled a foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the police.

Police found the body of a 32-year-old man in the house with the couple, aged over 60, in a semi-conscious state. The couple were rescued and given food and water.

The couple told police that they tried calling out to their son for food and water, but did not get any response.

Police suspect that the young man died in his sleep. His body was sent to government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy, a police official said.

Nagole Police Station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate registered a case and took up an investigation.