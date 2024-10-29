 Video: Hyderabad Youth Brutally Thrashed By Girl’s Family After Allegedly Sending Her Obscene Clips; Goes Missing
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Hyderabad Youth Brutally Thrashed By Girl’s Family After Allegedly Sending Her Obscene Clips; Goes Missing

Video: Hyderabad Youth Brutally Thrashed By Girl’s Family After Allegedly Sending Her Obscene Clips; Goes Missing

Authorities are currently searching for Nagaraju and attempting to ascertain his whereabouts, while also reviewing the video evidence to identify and locate the accused

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
@TeluguScribe

In a shocking incident in Hyderabad’s Meerpet, a young man, identified as Nagaraju was violently assaulted by relatives of a girl after he allegedly sent her obscene videos. 

The incident led to an outrage after a video of the assault emerged on social media. Reports indicate that Nagaraju, who worked with the girl, was confronted by her family members. He was beaten severely, with relatives seen kicking and punching him in the disturbing footage. At one point, he was pinned down, and later, he was forcibly taken away to an undisclosed location, evading the view of nearby CCTV cameras.

Watch the video here:

Following the incident, Nagaraju's parents reported him missing to the police. They expressed their concerns for their son's safety as law enforcement launched an investigation into the matter.

FPJ Shorts
Bandra Terminus Stampede: WR Implements Stricter Parcel Guidelines At Major Stations To Enhance Safety During Festive Rush
Bandra Terminus Stampede: WR Implements Stricter Parcel Guidelines At Major Stations To Enhance Safety During Festive Rush
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Introduces Unreserved Festival Special Trains To Address Passenger Overcrowding
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Introduces Unreserved Festival Special Trains To Address Passenger Overcrowding
Video: Virat Kohli Spotted At Juhu Outside Shooting Location Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd Test In Mumbai
Video: Virat Kohli Spotted At Juhu Outside Shooting Location Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd Test In Mumbai
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Frustrated With Political Parties, Sion’s Middle-Class Residents Unite To Field Independent Candidate Pramit Mehta
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Frustrated With Political Parties, Sion’s Middle-Class Residents Unite To Field Independent Candidate Pramit Mehta

Authorities are currently searching for Nagaraju and attempting to ascertain his whereabouts, while also reviewing the video evidence to identify and locate the assailants.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Blind couple lives with son's body for three days

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, an elderly, visually challenged couple lived with the corpse of their son for four days, unaware of his passing away.

The incident came to light on Tuesday in Andhu Colony in Nagole when neighbouring smelled a foul smell emanating from the house and alerted the police.

Police found the body of a 32-year-old man in the house with the couple, aged over 60, in a semi-conscious state. The couple were rescued and given food and water.

The couple told police that they tried calling out to their son for food and water, but did not get any response.

Read Also
Tragic! Elderly Couple Burnt Alive Inside Home As Gas Cylinder Explodes During Diwali Preparations...
article-image

Police suspect that the young man died in his sleep. His body was sent to government-run Osmania Hospital for autopsy, a police official said.

Nagole Police Station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate registered a case and took up an investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

12 Elderly Tribals Suffer Vision Impairment After Cataract Surgery In Chhattisgarh

12 Elderly Tribals Suffer Vision Impairment After Cataract Surgery In Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi’s Team Meets Congress MLA Devendra Yadav; 19 Naxalites Arrested

Chhattisgarh: Rahul Gandhi’s Team Meets Congress MLA Devendra Yadav; 19 Naxalites Arrested

Video: Hyderabad Youth Brutally Thrashed By Girl’s Family After Allegedly Sending Her Obscene...

Video: Hyderabad Youth Brutally Thrashed By Girl’s Family After Allegedly Sending Her Obscene...

Brawl Over Dates! Violent Clash Erupts At Wedding Ceremony Over Distribution Of Dry Fruits After...

Brawl Over Dates! Violent Clash Erupts At Wedding Ceremony Over Distribution Of Dry Fruits After...

ED Raids In Mumbai And Kutch, Gujarat, Seizing ₹4 Crore In Assets From Key Personnel Behind...

ED Raids In Mumbai And Kutch, Gujarat, Seizing ₹4 Crore In Assets From Key Personnel Behind...