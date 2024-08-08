VIDEO: Hundreds of Bangladeshis Throng WB Border To Enter India, BSF Foils Infiltration Attempts

BSF foiled the attempts of infiltration in India by Bangladesh nationals amid crisis | X

Amidst the crisis in Bangladesh, hundreds of Bangladeshis reached the Indi-Bangladesh border to seek refuge in India. However, the Border Security Forces (BSF) foiled any attempts of infiltrations. Over 500 Bangladeshi nationals thronged at the Manikganj border of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal on Thursday. As per reports, BSF personnel also fired shots to control the crowd.

After the students' protests turned violent on Monday in the south asian country and following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's political instability has led to increased border security and vigilant measures by the BSF.

Crisis at the Indo- Bangladesh border, where thousands of Hindu Bangladeshis have reached, seeking refuge in India.



The BSF has stopped their attempts

Pictures are from Jalpaiguri, near Siliguri, West Bengal #BangladeshiHindus #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/8C2qh7lSWL — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) August 8, 2024

Reports say that in the absence of barbed wire, efforts were made by Bangladeshis to enter Zero Point in Childanga village. The BSF intercepted around 600 to 1000 infiltrators before crossing the border and the personnel alerted villagers by going to villages to prevent infiltrations.

“The group, fearing for their lives, tried to enter India on the eve of an interim government's takeover in Bangladesh, but were denied entry by the BSF. They appealed to us and asked to be let into the country, saying that they were afraid of being attacked and also feared for their lives. It was explained to them that it is not possible to let them enter in this fashion," an official said, reported DailyBrief.

Amid ongoing political chaos and unrest in Bangladesh, at least 500 Bangladeshi nationals from villages in Panchagarh district attempted to enter India.



The BSF personnel intercepted them near Jalpaiguri in West Bengal and engaged in a conversation with them. pic.twitter.com/KUa1I1gOP0 — Beats in Brief (@beatsinbrief) August 7, 2024

After Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister on Monday, the Bangladesh military said that it will form an interim government. On Tuesday, President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved the parliament, paving the way for the formation of an interim government. The President’s Press Secretary made an announcement later that Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize winning economist and Sheikh Hasina’s staunch critic, will set to lead the interim government. The decision followed a meeting late Tuesday that included student protest leaders, military chiefs, civil society members and business leaders.

Yunus arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday and is expected to take oath as the prime minister on Thursday night.