Dramatic Video! Woman Injured As Huge Tree Branch Falls On Her Head At AP's Tirumala Temple

A woman sustained serious injuries after a huge tree branch fell on her while she was on her way for darshan inside Tirumala temple premises in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

In the video of the incident, which surfaced on social media, a huge tree branch can be seen falling on the woman’s head, knocking her unconscious and causing her to fall to the ground.

A branch of tree fell on a women in Tirumala at Anjaneyaswamy Japali Kshetra. She is severely injured head and spinal,she's shifted to Hospital #Tirupati #Tirumala #Tree #Injured pic.twitter.com/v0kksio4NA — Saravanan Journalist (@Saranjournalist) July 12, 2024

As per reports, the woman was soon rushed to the hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment for injuries to her head and spine.

The incident was captured by a devotee who was just a few meters behind the woman and was also going for darshan.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 26-year-old man, wanted in connection with the murder of a minor girl, was found dead in a village in Anakapalli district on Thursday.

Anakapalli District Superintendent of Police K V Murali Krishna said Suresh’s body was found around 7 am in KG Palem village.

“Suresh’s body was found merely 700 metres from the place where he hacked the minor girl to death. We suspect that he had committed suicide by consuming a poison laced drink,” Krishna told news agency PTI.

The Andhra Pradesh police had launched a manhunt for Suresh after he allegedly murdered the 14-year-old girl on Saturday evening.