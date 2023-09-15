Video: Godhra-Bound Dahod-Anand MEMU Train Engine Catches Fire

Twitter

The engine of a Godhra-bound train was engulfed in fire on Friday near Dahod, Gujarat. Horrific visuals of the fire surfaced on social media.

The incident happened on the Dahod-Anand MEMU train no. 9350 as the fire quickly spread to connecting coaches, causing panic and concern among passengers. However, fire officials contained the blaze, with no casualties reported. All passengers were reported to be safe.

The train had departed from Dahod at about 11:38 am and had reached Jekot, when the fire broke out. Passengers were instructed to deboard the train at Jekot railway station.

Videos showed firefighters working to contain the fire. The engine of the train was charred, according to the visuals.

AC leak probable cause

According to reports, an AC coach of the train had experienced a leak. Following this, authorities were informed and officials from the Ratlam Division arrived at the scene. Apart from the railway authorities, Dahod's fire department was alerted and dispatched to the location. Dahod ASP Siddharth also arrived at Jekot village.

