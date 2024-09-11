Video: Girl Student, On Way To School With Friends, Removes Shoes & Chases Toll Worker After He Makes Lewd Comments In UP’s Prayagraj

@RBPNEWS24

A female student, on her way to school with friends on a bicycle, removed her shoes and chased a toll worker after he allegedly passed lewd comments in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday.

In the video of the incident, the female student can be seen charging at the toll worker with a shoe in her hand as her schoolmates pull her back and ask her to calm down.

Watch the video here:

*प्रयागराज में टोल प्लाजा पर छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़:* मुंगारी टोल प्लाजा पर दिनदहाड़े की घटना, नाराज छात्रा ने टोलकर्मी को जूती लेकर दौड़ाया , औधोगिक थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आने वाले टोल प्लाजा पर तैनात युवकों की हरकतों से क्षेत्र के लोगों में आक्रोश भर गया है, और पुलिस द्वारा कोई… pic.twitter.com/E58gNKKVKP — RAM BABU PATEL(पत्रकार महासंघ अध्यक्ष प्रयागराज) (@RBPNEWS24) September 11, 2024

The incident took place at the Mungari toll plaza on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway under the Industrial Area Police Station in Yamunanagar.

As per reports, the students, initially, ignored the worker's behavior, but when the comments persisted, one of the girls decided to take matters into her own hands, leading to a dramatic scene.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of three girls, who regularly cycle past the toll plaza on their way to school, was targeted by a toll worker who reportedly made obscene comments as they passed.

While the students initially tried to ignore the harassment, the situation escalated when the worker continued with his lewd remarks. One of the students, visibly angry, removed her shoe and chased after the toll worker.

In response to the girl's aggressive actions, the worker fled the scene and locked himself in a nearby room.

This confrontation led to a commotion at the toll plaza, drawing a large crowd.

As per reports, the students revealed that this was not the first time they had faced such behaviour from the toll worker. They claimed he regularly made inappropriate comments, and no one from the toll plaza staff had intervened to stop him.

Frustrated by the repeated harassment, they decided to confront him on Tuesday.

"Strict action will be taken," says police

Local residents and the students' friends eventually calmed the situation and escorted the girls home. Industrial Area SHO Mahesh Mishra stated that no formal complaint has been filed as of yet, but the police are aware of the viral video circulating on social media.

"We have received information about the incident through social media. The CCTV footage from the toll plaza will be reviewed, and strict action will be taken against the toll worker if found guilty," said police in a statement to the media.