Video: Girl Courageously Saves Brother, Who Came To Pay Her Fees, From Getting Beaten By Group Of Men At Meerut College

A girl from Meerut's NAS College bravely saved her brother from a group of four to five men attacking him on Tuesday. The man wearing a skull cap was beaten by the group when he went to the college to pay his sister's fees. A CCTV video of the incident was circulated on social media on Wednesday.

The footage shows the man holding his skull cap in his hand as other men attack him. His sister courageously stepped in shielded him from the attackers. At one point, one of the attackers is seen picking up a brick to hit the man. Later, he drops the brick.

Sister raises alarm

Sahil, resident of Zakir Colony in Lisadi Gate went with his sister who is a second year B.Sc Home Science student at NAS College to pay fees. He was slapped by one the men near the principal's office, according to Amar Ujala.

The victim reportedly started recording a video, about four to five men began beating him. They made him to delete the video from his phone and reportedly threatened to kill him with a brick. The men fled the scene after Sahil's sister raised an alarm.

Complaint registered

Sahil filed a complained against the men at Civil Lines police station. The men have been identified as Mohit Dagar, Vishal Dagar, Atul Thakur, Sagar. Police also registered a case against 10 unidentified men in relation to the case.

There were reports that this was a communal incident. However, Meerut Police posted on X (formerly Twitter) denying any religious angle to the incident.

