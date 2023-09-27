 Video: Girl Courageously Saves Brother, Who Came To Pay Her Fees, From Getting Beaten By Group Of Men At Meerut College
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Girl Courageously Saves Brother, Who Came To Pay Her Fees, From Getting Beaten By Group Of Men At Meerut College

Video: Girl Courageously Saves Brother, Who Came To Pay Her Fees, From Getting Beaten By Group Of Men At Meerut College

At one point, one of the attackers is seen picking up a brick to hit the man, who went to NAS College with his sister to pay her fees.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Twitter screengrab

A girl from Meerut's NAS College bravely saved her brother from a group of four to five men attacking him on Tuesday. The man wearing a skull cap was beaten by the group when he went to the college to pay his sister's fees. A CCTV video of the incident was circulated on social media on Wednesday.

The footage shows the man holding his skull cap in his hand as other men attack him. His sister courageously stepped in shielded him from the attackers. At one point, one of the attackers is seen picking up a brick to hit the man. Later, he drops the brick.

Watch the video below

Sister raises alarm

Sahil, resident of Zakir Colony in Lisadi Gate went with his sister who is a second year B.Sc Home Science student at NAS College to pay fees. He was slapped by one the men near the principal's office, according to Amar Ujala.

The victim reportedly started recording a video, about four to five men began beating him. They made him to delete the video from his phone and reportedly threatened to kill him with a brick. The men fled the scene after Sahil's sister raised an alarm.

Complaint registered

Sahil filed a complained against the men at Civil Lines police station. The men have been identified as Mohit Dagar, Vishal Dagar, Atul Thakur, Sagar. Police also registered a case against 10 unidentified men in relation to the case.

There were reports that this was a communal incident. However, Meerut Police posted on X (formerly Twitter) denying any religious angle to the incident.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Ex-Student Enters School In Old Uniform To Harass Minor Girl Student In Lucknow;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Home Ministry Orders CBI To Probe Alleged Violations In Building Delhi CM Kejriwal's New Home

Home Ministry Orders CBI To Probe Alleged Violations In Building Delhi CM Kejriwal's New Home

Video: Girl Courageously Saves Brother, Who Came To Pay Her Fees, From Getting Beaten By Group Of...

Video: Girl Courageously Saves Brother, Who Came To Pay Her Fees, From Getting Beaten By Group Of...

'Don't Have House In My Name, But My Govt Made Lakhs Of Daughters House-Owners': PM Modi In Gujarat

'Don't Have House In My Name, But My Govt Made Lakhs Of Daughters House-Owners': PM Modi In Gujarat

Worms Found In Mid-Day Meals: Goa Child Rights Body Serves Notice To Education Department

Worms Found In Mid-Day Meals: Goa Child Rights Body Serves Notice To Education Department

West Bengal: Police Officer Officer Accused Of Raping Live-In Partner In Barrackpore; Case...

West Bengal: Police Officer Officer Accused Of Raping Live-In Partner In Barrackpore; Case...