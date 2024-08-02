Video: Girl Brutally Hit With Stick, Slapped By Family Members In UP’s Farrukhabad; Case Registered

X

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad, a distressing video has surfaced on social media showing a girl being brutally beaten.

The footage shows a man dragging the woman by her hair and attacking her with a stick. As she refuses to budge, another young man joins in, running towards her and slapping her forcefully.

As per reports, the violent assault was a result of a dispute between two brothers over property.

In the violent incident, three people were severely injured.

Reacting to the video, doing rounds on social media, the Additional Director General of Police (ADG) for the Kanpur zone urged for immediate action regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the Fatehgarh police have registered an NCR and are proceeding with legal measures.

एनसीआर पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — fatehgarh police (@fatehgarhpolice) August 1, 2024

2 kanwariyas killed, 10 hurt as tractor-trolley overturns in Hapur

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two Kanwariyas were killed and 10 more injured after their tractor-trolley overturned in Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The Kanwariyas (Shiva devotees), residents of Ghaziabad, were travelling to Brajghat in Hapur to fetch water from the Ganga.

The driver of the tractor-trolley lost control over the vehicle and it overturned on a highway in the Babu Garh area late Thursday. The trolley was carrying more than 20 Kanwariyas at the time of the crash, police said.

Those hurt in the accident were taken to a hospital in police vehicles. Some Kanwariyas, whose injuries were severe, were referred to Meerut for medical treatment, they said.

Babu Garh police station in-charge Vijay Gupta said, "Police reached the spot immediately and admitted the injured to the hospital. Due to the serious condition of some, they were referred to Meerut for adequate treatment." "Unfortunately, two young men, Saurabh and Chirag, died during treatment," he said and added that their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and families informed.

Gupta said a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The Hindu holy month of Shravan started on July 22, with the Shravan Shivratri celebration on August 2. During this period, devotees perform the ritual of 'Jalabhishek' at Shiva temples every Monday after collecting water from the Ganga.