Video: Ghaziabad man missing for the past 4 years found buried in house of wife's lover; body exhumed

While disclosing the matter, Ghaziabad's Crime Branch who solved the case said, Chandraveer's wife had killed him along with his lover.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 05:07 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Man missing for the past 4 years found buried in house of wife's lover | Representative pic
Ghaziabad: A man missing from Sikrod village of Nandgram in Ghaziabad, UP for the past four years was found buried in the house of his wife's lover. The wife and her lover had murdered the man and buried him in a six-feet deep pit. The police has arrested the two.

As per an Amar Ujala report, the victim, identified as Chandraveer, had gone missing four years ago. While disclosing the matter, Ghaziabad's Crime Branch who solved the case said, Chandraveer's wife had killed him along with his lover.

The crime branch was working on the pending case when they interrogated the daughter of the deceased along with a few others, after which the crime was exposed.

